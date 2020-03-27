Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Curves In A Skintight Sweatsuit

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads, posing in her laundry room in a matching set of sweats.

The 31-year-old model looked straight at the camera in the side shot as she placed her hands on the washing machine. She wore a robin’s egg blue crop top which showcased a peek at her midriff, multi-colored tattoo and all. She arched her back in the image, flaunting her curvaceous derriere in the tight pants, which were the same fabric and teal color as the sweatshirt.

Chyna’s hourglass physique was on full display in the ensemble, with the waistband of her pants highlighting her trim waist and the clingy fabric emphasizing her curves.

Her long, sleek black hair slid down her shoulder and fell in pin-straight strands behind her back, curving around her booty.

Her stiletto-shaped nails were painted black, white, and an aqua blue that matched her sweatsuit.

The mother of two wore a full face of makeup, starting with her arched and shaped brows, which were filled in with pencil. Her lids were dusted with a light brown, champagne-colored shadow that nearly reached her brow bone.

Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards, and her lower lashes were coated with black mascara. She wore a swipe of black eyeliner across her lids, and a hint of the same shimmering shadow below her eyes.

Her cheeks were brushed with a warm, pink blush. She wore a sparkle of highlighter on the apples of her cheeks, making her cheekbones pop. Her pout was painted with a clear gloss.

Chyna’s fans loved her latest look, and flocked to the comments section of the post to share their excitement with the model. While some followers opted to send her dozens of heart-eye emoji, others conveyed their enthusiasm by writing longer posts.

Some fans were here for the Fashion Nova sweatsuit.

“Omg I need that set,” one user pined.

“This cute af chy,” another gushed.

Others loved Chyna’s look.

“Stunning,” a fan commented, punctuated with flame emoji.

“Beautiful chy chy,” a follower wrote, adding a red heart.

As of this writing, the picture racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 400 comments.

Chyna frequently posts Fashion Nova looks on Instagram. Prior to this image, her most recent photo featured the model wearing a purple, skintight dress that flaunted all of her curves. The snapshot was a playful one, as Chyna flashed a large smile as she was caught by the photographer stealing a box of Lucky Charms from her pantry.

“Guilty,” she captioned the picture.