Britney Spears Honors Mariah Carey On Her 50th Birthday: ‘You Are One Of The Reasons I Started Singing’

Today is Mariah Carey’s 50th birthday and one person who is honoring that on Instagram is the legendary Britney Spears.

The “Oops! I Did It Again” singer shared a photo of herself with Carey and a friend, Cade Hudson, that appears to be a throwback.

Spears stunned in a black garment with sheer long sleeves. Sported her long wavy blond hair down and opted for black mascara for the occasion.

Carey wowed in an incredibly low-cut item of clothing that displayed her decolletage. She wore her hair up in a ponytail and also opted for black mascara.

Spears and Carey were captured in between Hudson. The trio was photographed sitting down at a dinner table with candles lit.

They all smiled directly at the camera lens and proved to be enjoying each other’s company.

Spears shared the same photo twice within one upload. The first slide seemed to have no filter while the second frame did.

For her caption, Spears wished Carey a happy birthday. She expressed that the “That God I Found You” chart-topper was one of the reasons she started singing. Carey’s Butterfly album, in particular, is an album Spears enjoys, which she declared as a classic and stated she will work out to it later on today in the gym.

The “Hold It Against Me” songstress tagged both their accounts in the photo but didn’t geotag where the photo was taken.

In the span of 10 minutes, her post racked up more than 30,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her loyal 23.7 million followers.

“I JUST FAINTED AND IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE CORONA,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“I want to be the man in the middle of two living legends. Wow. What a blessing,” another devotee shared.

“Legends supporting legends. We love to see it,” remarked a third fan.

“Oh my god, this picture is everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Prior to her big day, Carey urged fans to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed thousands of people around the world. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “We Belong Together” entertainer posed beside her 8-year-old twin children, Moroccan and Monroe Cannon, and took part in the “IStayHome” movement which is a hashtag celebrities are using to help others do the same. While doing this, she wore brown Louis Vuitton pajama set which had the signature logo printed all over. Carey asked Jennifer Hudson, JoJo, Anitta, Kerry Washington, Kelly Ripa, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen DeGeneres to spread the word next.