Donald Trump Promises Victory Over Coronavirus Pandemic After Signing CARES Act Into Law

President Donald Trump has announced that victory will be claimed over the coronavirus thanks, in part, to the CARES Act he signed on Friday.

“We are marshalling [sic] the full power of government and society to achieve victory over the virus,” Trump wrote in his tweet. “Together, we will endure, we will prevail, and we will WIN!”

Trump signed into law the CARES Act, which will help to assist people being affected by the coronavirus and the social distancing measures recently enacted. As pointed out by Forbes, the $2.2 trillion CARES Act “establishes a $349 billion lending program for small businesses, increases unemployment insurance payments, and includes benefits for those who are unemployed because of the virus and normally would not qualify.”

This new assistance for those in need is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the globe. As businesses are shut down in an effort to contain the spread of the virus, many Americans are losing their jobs. Congress hopes the CARES Act could help to reduce the financial strain in the current climate.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there were some concerns that Congress had been “wasting time on slow, convoluted proposals.” The CARES Act could go some way to alleviating financial burdens during this trying time.

Trump now promises “victory” over the virus with the introduction of the new act. Previously, he had stated that he would like to see everything returning to normal by Easter. However, many leading experts believe this may not be the case as social distancing must be enforced by the large majority of the population in order to see success. In addition, coronavirus cases within the U.S. continue to rise.

Many people were critical of the president’s announcement via Twitter and commented as such.

“8 weeks too late, but whatever floats your boat,” one person responded.

Others chose to point out previous reactions from the president in regards to the virus. In particular, they focused on Trump’s previous disregard for the seriousness of the threat as well as drawing attention to the fact that social distancing was not enforced until mid-March, all of which could lead to a more prolonged battle against the virus, as well as likely lengthier financial hardships for many people.

While many were critical of Trump’s tweet, others showed their support.

“The A-Team on the front line, fighting the invisible enemy and doing a great job,” said one Twitter user.