‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder ‘Spiraled’ During Twitter Feud With Kristen Doute

Stassi Schroeder is embarrassed about their drama.

Stassi Schroeder spoke about her recent Twitter feud with Kristen Doute during the latest episode of her podcast series, Straight Up with Stassi, on Friday.

After exchanging online jabs with her former best friend, the Vanderpump Rules star said that while she didn’t think she would care so much about negative comments made by Doute, she became highly upset after learning she had dissed her during the Vanderpump Rules: After Show after exchanging kind messages with her just a short time beforehand.

“I had been texting with Kristen about Coronavirus stuff, normal check-in with each other, nice sh*t and then f**king [Katie Maloney] sends me this video. I watched it and it’s the [Vanderpump Rules: After Show],” Schroeder recalled, according to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine.

Schroeder explained that after watching the clip, which featured Doute sitting beside their co-star and friend, Brittany Cartwright, as she pointed out that people likely wouldn’t care about Schroeder’s podcast in another 10 years and slammed her for acting as if she’s the Queen of England, she was “shaking.”

In the clip, Doute suggested that Schroeder felt she was above others because she has a podcast and wrote a book. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Doute’s comments were prompted by a scene in which Maloney slammed her T-shirt line and suggested she did nothing more than take her friends’ quotes and put them on a shirt. At the time, Doute was upset at Schroeder and Maloney for failing to promote their wine line, Witches of WeHo, in the way that she was.

Continuing on about her Twitter altercation with Doute, Schroeder admitted to spiraling before claiming she had never been in a Twitter feud before.

“I don’t know how Jax Taylor can do this all the time. Twitter feuds are stressful as f**k,” Schroeder explained, giving a nod to her ex-boyfriend, who feuds with just about anyone he can.

She then said that she doesn’t want to address her Twitter feud with Doute ever again before noting that she was quite embarrassed by their online drama.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Doute said earlier this month that she wasn’t sure why she and Schroeder suffered a falling out with one another during the currently airing eighth season of Vanderpump Rules while appearing on Heather McDonald’s podcast series, Juicy Scoop.

“They’re not really giving me an answer,” Doute claimed, as reported by Reality Blurb on March 16.