Chanel West Coast Sports Pigtail Braids & Pink Hot Pants In Sexy Instagram Shot

Chanel West Coast recently lit up Instagram in an all-pink outfit that showed off her figure. Over the past few days, she has been rocking one hot look after the next. Her latest Instagram post followed along with the same theme, showcasing her trim legs.

In the new photo, the Ridiculousness star appeared in front of a black vintage car in what appeared to be a garage. She rested her hands behind her back on the hood of the car while gazing into the camera. The rapper gave off some flirty vibes in a pair of pigtail braids that each included two separate braids, parting her hair in the middle. She covered the majority of her face with a large pair of sunglasses that sat on the bridge of her nose, and the only part of her makeup application that was visible was her bright red lipstick.

Staggering one foot in front of the other, West Coast put her bronzed legs on display in tight pink hot pants that hit well above her knee. She added an oversized pink hoodie with a large cherry graphic in front. Lastly, she rocked a pair of disco-like shoes that brought a little bit of sparkle to her outfit.

In the caption, she told her fans to secure the bag, asking them to reply to the post with the money emoji.

The post has set fire to West Coast’s page in just a few short hours, earning her over 23,000 likes, in addition to over 300 comments. While many of her fans listened to her instructions by commenting with the emoji in question, countless others felt the need to drop a line to let the MTV star know that she looks great.

“Beautiful sweetheart. Love the hair,” one follower raved, adding a single red heart emoji to the end of their words.

“Dope everything! Love that hoodie,” another admirer commented with the addition of a few flame emoji.

“I love you Forever, take my heart & never give it back,” a third fan pleaded.

Last week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that West Coast gave a tour of her home while clad in a sexy outfit. In the short clip, the California native showed some skin in a low-cut white tank top that flaunted much of her cleavage, as well as a pair of tiny black leather shorts. That update has gotten more than 25,000 likes since the time of posting.