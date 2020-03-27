Elizabeth Warren Says W.H. Is Preventing States From Getting Medical Equipment, Doing ‘Worse Than Nothing’

Elizabeth Warren is taking aim at the White House, accusing the Trump administration of preventing states from obtaining necessary medical equipment in their battle against the coronavirus and saying their actions are “worse” than if they had just done nothing at all.

Warren showed her support for Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, who on Thursday said that his state has been unsuccessful in attempts to purchase medical equipment to quell the virus. As Newsweek reported, Baker complained that the federal government was outbidding states for the equipment and that Trump had told states to find their own supply chains to purchase the items.

Baker expressed frustration at not being able to get supplies for his state, and Warren took up the argument on Thursday, placing blame on the Trump administration.

“.@MassGovernor Baker is right to be angry,” she tweeted. “The Trump administration is doing WORSE than nothing–it’s actively preventing states like Massachusetts from obtaining necessary equipment. These failures are resulting in a public health catastrophe.”

As the report noted, Warren wrote a letter to the White House laying out the shortage of medical equipment across Massachusetts, accusing his administration of failing them in providing needed supplies and equipment.

“Your multitude of failures has resulted in an unimaginable economic collapse and a public health catastrophe, in Massachusetts and nationwide,” the letter read. “On behalf of the American people, you must do better.”

Trump has been criticized for failing to properly prepare for the coronavirus pandemic, especially after spending several weeks in the critical early period of the outbreak downplaying its severity and predicting that cases in the United States would soon drop down to zero. Since then, the virus has spread across the United States and the total number of confirmed cases topped China and Italy, making the U.S. the epicenter of the outbreak worldwide.

As NBC News reported, Trump has also been accused of politicizing the coronavirus outbreak and putting the lives of medical responders at risk by continuing a trade war with China that makes it more difficult to obtain medical equipment and supplies. The report noted that the White House is preparing an executive order that would require all federal agencies to buy medical equipment and supplies from American manufacturers.

The report noted that White House trade adviser Peter Navarro is leading plans for an executive order to have federal agencies obtain medical equipment and supplies only from American manufacturers, which has trade experts concerned.

“There’s absolutely no reason at all to do that now,” said Michael O. Moore, a professor of economics and international affairs at George Washington University. “There’s no long-term economic benefit to not allowing medical supplies to come in while we’re in the middle of a health crisis.”