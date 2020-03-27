‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney Dishes On New Season, Reveals She Was Authentic, Uncensored And Unapologetic

Leah McSweeney didn't hold back while filming her first season of the show.

Leah McSweeney is telling all about her debut season on The Real Housewives of New York City.

During an interview with Daily Mail on March 27, McSweeney joked about her mom’s reaction to the Season 12 trailer, which featured her making out with her co-star and friend, Tinsley Mortimer, before telling the outlet from her Hamptons home that she did her best to be as authentic, uncensored and unapologetic as possible.

“Whether I fail at the show (whatever that means), or win at the show… I’m being who I am,” she explained.

According to McSweeney, her time on the show has been “[bleeping] crazy” and when the series premieres on Bravo next week, viewers will get to see her at her most vulnerable moment as she has a tough moment with her mother and addresses the biggest insecurities she carries. That said, despite the hardships she endured, McSweeney described her experiences with filming as “liberating.”

As for the reception of her co-stars, McSweenedy said she felt a bit hazed after she first joined the cast for filming last August before winning over a number of her cast mates.

“They all didn’t want to like me but they do. So they couldn’t haze me for too long,” McSweeney said, joking that Ramona Singer took a bit more convincing.

While McSweeney got off to “a rocky start” with Dorinda Medley during filming and had a “so-so” first meeting with Sonja Morgan, she and Luann de Lesseps were “vibing” with one right off the bat and appear to have remained quite close to one another ever since.

McSweeney’s addition to the Real Housewives of New York City was first confirmed in November during the BravoCon fan convention in New York City. As fans well know, McSweeney joined the series on the heels of Bethenny Frankel’s exit just a short time prior.

While McSweeney and Medley got off to a rough start when McSweeney first joined the cast of the Real Housewives of New York City last summer, Medley recently said, via The Inquisitr, that McSweeney was a “great” addition to the show and that she and her co-stars were really excited about her addition to the series.

During her inteview on Everything Iconic with host Danny Pellegrino, Medley pointed out that she and her co-stars all have very different personalities and attract totally different groups of people.

“If we were all the same, it would be boring,” she noted.