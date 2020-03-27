Bru Luccas Shows Off Muscular Figure In Corset Top & Daisy Dukes

Bru Luccas took to Instagram today to share another revealing photo that showed her clad in a tiny top and shorts. Over the past few days, the model has been posting a number of sexy photos for her 2.6 million followers, most of which have included photos that flashed her abs. In the latest update, the model wore slightly more clothing, but looked just as hot.

Luccas did not tag her specific location but she appeared in the middle of the frame, looking directly into the lens of the camera. It looked like she was somewhere warm and sunny as she was surrounded by beautiful palm trees.

Luccas wore her long, dark locks parted on the side with the majority of her tresses falling near her right shoulder. The model arched her back ever so slightly while popping her hip and posing with confidence. To bring out her incredible features, Luccas rocked some beautiful makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter on her cheekbones. She added a little lipstick to her plump pout as well.

The social media hottie nearly let it all hang out, sporting a tight black corset top that hugged all of her curves and flaunted her trim waistline. The top had a low-cut neckline, featuring the bikini model’s tanned cleavage. She tucked the top into a pair of frayed Daisy Dukes that hit at her upper thigh, flashing her muscular legs including her bulky quads. To round up the look, Luccas wore a pair of strappy brown sandals.

In the caption of the shot, she tagged retailer Fashion Nova, a company that she promotes on a regular basis. Some of her fans took to the photo to let Luccas know that she looks incredible, while countless others raved over her outfit. A few others simply flooded the section with various emoji.

“GORGEOUS PERFECT GODDESS,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Gorgeous baby. You continue to amaze me each and every day,” another social media user added.

“The most beautiful girl,” another admirer chimed in.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model sizzled in another NSFW outfit that included a pair of Daisy Dukes once again. In that particular photo, she wore a white crop top with frilly sleeves that draped slightly off of her shoulders, showcasing her fit upper half. That post also earned her a ton of praise from her millions of fans.