Coronavirus Pandemic: Here’s The Status On All The TV Shows And Movies Based in The ‘Walking Dead’ Universe

AMC will face significant delays with all of its 'Walking Dead' content this year.

With the recent changes made regarding social distancing in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many TV series and movies currently being filmed have been halted. This includes all the content set in AMC’s The Walking Dead, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains some spoilers for The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes.

With the coronavirus pandemic raging across the world, social distancing requirements have been issued in the U.S. and many other countries in order to try and halt or slow down the spread of infection. As a result of this, many networks have stopped production in order to honor these measures. However, this will lead to likely significant delays and interruptions to screening schedules.

Below is the breakdown of where each TV series and movies were in production and their likely delays.

AMC

The Walking Dead

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 10 finale episode of The Walking Dead will be postponed. This is due to post-production work still being undertaken on Episode 16. It was due to air on April 12 but this will now be pushed back to an, as yet, undisclosed date.

In addition, Season 11 production has also been pushed back by three weeks in light of the current situation. This may change depending on how effective the new strict measures are. However, some work is still being done on the next season with writing being able to be done remotely.

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead

Lennie James, who plays Morgan Jones in Fear the Walking Dead has already confirmed that filming has halted on Season 6.

“I’m filming in Austin,’ James stated.

“Almost all productions are shutting down. We were supposed to be on a break this week, this week has turned into a month. We’ve shut down for a month and we’re self-isolating like almost everyone is, really.”

The franchises’ chief content officer, Scott Gimple, also told The Hollywood Reporter that AMC would take each day as it comes regarding when production will commence.

“Even the pause plan we had last week, we’re just monitoring everything with the advice from government, and even stronger than advice in most cases, to make sure everyone is healthy and safe,” Gimple said.

Because of these filming delays, the Season 6 premiere of this series will likely be pushed back. However, considering AMC had not yet announced when Season 6 would air, it is unknown by how much the delays will affect this.

AMC

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

This new show was set to premiere directly after the conclusion of Season 10 of The Walking Dead. However, because the series was not quite done with post-production work, AMC also pushed back the premiere. With the tight schedule now that there are approximately 42 weeks of yearly Walking Dead content, it is likely this will cause significant problems for the network regarding rescheduling.

As Screen Rant points out, it seemed likely that AMC would segue from The Walking Dead, into World Beyond, and then into Fear the Walking Dead. It is unclear if this will still happen now.

The Walking Dead Movies

A trio of movies that delve into Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) life after he survived the bridge explosion in Season 9 of The Walking Dead was also scheduled by AMC. Currently, this content was still in the writing phase so significant delays are not yet expected here.