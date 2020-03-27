Krissy Cela Flaunts Her Chiselled Abs In A Selfie As She Sips Protein Shake

Fitness trainer Krissy Cela often shares short Instagram workout videos with her 2 million Instagram followers that give them ideas and inspiration for at-home workouts. However, in one of her recent updates, Krissy mixed things up with a simple selfie that showcased her sculpted physique — and also shared her favorite protein shake recipe.

Krissy snapped the picture at home, and her stunning space was visible behind her, including a table with chairs pulled up, a brown accent chair, as well as a few green plants in the background. Krissy rocked a short-sleeved black crop top that showcased her chiselled abs to perfection. She paired the figure-hugging top with a more casual pair of sweatpants. The elastic waist of the sweatpants sat at her natural waist, showing off her slim physique. The rest of the pants had a loose fit that enveloped her toned legs and looked like a cozy choice for an at-home ensemble.

Krissy held her one in one hand, and a smoothie in a glass in the other. In the caption of the post, she shared the exact recipe for her favorite protein smoothie, which includes fudge brownie flavored protein powder, blueberries, banana, spinach, peanut butter and flax seeds.

Krissy’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail in the picture, and her makeup was minimal, with just enough to accentuate her natural beauty. She also had a delicate bangle bracelet on one arm to add a touch of sparkle.

To give her followers a bit of a visual for how the smoothie’s ingredients look, Krissy also included a picture in which all the ingredients were laid out in an organized fashion and labelled.

Her fans absolutely loved the sexy selfie, and the post racked up over 60,300 likes within just one day, including a like from Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore. It also received 275 comments from Krissy’s followers.

“Where are your joggers from?! I NEED THEM,” one fan said, loving Krissy’s casual ensemble.

“Wow you look gorgeous as always and your house looks so amazing,” another follower added.

“What an absolutely natural beauty you are,” one follower commented.

“Sounds delicious, I need to try this!” another fan said, inspired by her smoothie recipe.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Krissy shared another smoking hot snap in which she flaunted her incredible physique. For that Instagram update, Krissy rocked a skimpy white bikini that left little to the imagination. Her chiselled stomach was on display, and she also showcased her sculpted thighs, shoulders, and a tantalizing hint of cleavage.