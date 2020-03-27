Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Creates Unusual Snack As She’s Warned About Yellow Snow

Kelly Clarkson and her husband were filming falling snow in Montana when Kelly noticed River snacking outside.

Kelly Clarkson caught her daughter in the act of eating an odd snack while she was enjoying some snowy weather.

Kelly and her family have hunkered down in Montana to ride out the coronavirus outbreak. The singer has been keeping her fans updated on how she’s been passing the time out in Big Sky Country, and the sky provided the perfect form of entertainment for her family earlier this week. In a video that was uploaded to the official Instagram page for The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly was shown celebrating a “Snow Day” outside.

The talk show host was dressed for the chilly weather in a black-and-cream patterned sweater accented with short fringe. Kelly was also rocking a pair of black sunglasses with dark lenses. She wasn’t wearing any makeup, and she had her hair pulled back.

The Voice coach was holding her phone back away from her face to film herself. She was standing outside, where a thick blanket of snow covered the ground. Snowflakes were also falling from the sky as Kelly smiled and spoke to the camera.

“It’s snowing!” she said. “What! I love snow.”

Kelly moved around as she talked, providing viewers with a glimpse of the tall trees surrounding her secluded Montana ranch. She noticed that her husband, Brandon Blackstock, was standing a short distance behind her, and he was also filming.

“This is like Inception,” Kelly quipped. “We’re filming each other filming each other.”

As Kelly spoke, her 5-year-old daughter, River Rose, could be heard in the background trying to get her attention.

“What’s up, Riv?” Kelly said. “Wait, are you eating the ice? Make sure it’s not yellow. We have dogs.”

Kelly moved the camera so that River could be seen behind her. The little girl was crouched down on a patch of barren ground underneath a tree. She was holding a sleeve of Ritz crackers, and she showed her mother how she was turning the snow into an icy dip.

“You’re dipping your Ritz cracker in the snow?” Kelly said. “All right. You do you.”

Kelly’s fans found her cute home movie thoroughly entertaining, and they loved creative River’s cold and crunchy culinary concoction.

“Lmao. River is my spirit human. Turning everything into a dip!” read one response to the Instagram video.

“Omg I love you and soooo relieved that my kid is not the only kid who uses snow as a dip,” another fan wrote.

“My son made a ‘sandwich’ out of snow and a hotdog bun, so I get it!!!” a third commenter remarked.

River isn’t the only member of the family who has been treating herself while self-isolating. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly sipped on a glass of Bailey’s Irish Cream while hiding from her kids in a bathtub. Like River’s Ritz cracker, her drink was on ice.