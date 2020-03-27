Ryan Reynolds Reportedly In Talks To Star In ‘Dragon’s Lair’ Netflix Adaptation

Ryan Reynolds is one of the hardest working men in Hollywood these days. When he’s not working to try and help out those most affected by the coronavirus epidemic, he’s making appearances in movie after movie and project after project. Recently, he’s started working more closely with Netflix in projects dedicated specifically to that platform. It appears there may be another one coming down the pike relatively soon.

According to Borys Kit of The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds is currently in talks to take on the role of one of the more beloved old video game characters in a new movie adaptation. Kit says Reynolds could take on the lead role in the picture based on Dragon’s Lair.

The adaptation is clearly important to Netflix, as Kit points out it’s been working on securing rights to the iconic 1980’s video game for over a year. Don Bluth -who helped produce the original game- Gary Goldman and Jon Pomeroy are going to be working alongside Reynolds who will, at the very least, be producing. Dragon’s Lair will reportedly be written by Dan and Kevin Hageman who most recently worked on The Lego Movie and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Dragon’s Lair was once the most popular game in the country thanks to an iconic hero and graphics and gameplay that were both revolutionary for its time. Should Reynolds make his starring role official, he is set to play Dirk the Daring, a knight who sets off to rescue Princess Daphne from the clutches of the evil dragon known as Singe and the wizard Mordroc.

In 1983, Dragon’s Lair set the standard for where people thought video games were going to go long term. While most games were still using some kind of 8-bit graphical style, Dirk the Daring was rendered as though he was in a movie or television cartoon. The title was a variation of Full Motion Video (FMV) though animated as opposed to live-action as most FMV games were and are.

When it was first released, it had to use a laserdisc in order to run, something else that set it apart from other video games of its time. Since then, technology has allowed it to even be ported to mobile devices like the Apple iPad.

Dragon’s Lair will be the third film Reynolds has worked on with Netflix. 6 Underground landed on the platform in December and he’s currently shooting Red Notice with Gal Gadot and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.