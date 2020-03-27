Joe Rogan: Joe Biden ‘Can Barely Remember What He’s Talking About,’ Donald Trump Would ‘Eat Him Alive’

During an episode of his immensely popular podcast broadcast on Thursday, comedian Joe Rogan argued that the Democratic Party’s likely presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, is in no shape to run a campaign against President Donald Trump.

Per The Hill, while speaking with fellow comedian Joey Diaz, Rogan played clips of Biden’s recent “gaffes,” suggesting that the politician is experiencing cognitive decline. “You have to be able call out s**t that’s wrong on your side,” Rogan began, playing clips of Biden struggling and stumbling over his words during recent media interviews.

“And this is one of the problems that the Democratic Party is having right now with this Joe Biden guy,” Rogan added, urging Democrats to acknowledge what he claim is the reality of the situation, or Trump will easily beat their candidate.

“You guys got to be able to call it out. You can’t let this slide, because everybody else sees it and Trump is going to eat him alive. He’s going to eat that guy alive,” the comedian said.

“The guy can barely remember what he’s talking about while he’s talking.”

As The Hill notes, Rogan — who hosts the free audio and video podcast The Joe Rogan Experience — is a prominent backer of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Biden’s only remaining opponent in the Democratic Party’s presidential primaries.

Earlier this year, Sanders — who appeared on Rogan’s show in 2019 — came under fire for promoting the comedian’s endorsement. Citing Rogan’s allegedly problematic statements about the transgender community and people of color, advocacy groups such as MoveOn and the Human Rights Campaign urged Sanders to renounce the endorsement. The senator has not done so, promoting clips of Rogan speaking about him on the podcast.

Biden is known to make what is being described as “gaffes.” Some claim that the former vice president is experiencing cognitive decline. Trump’s campaign has taken note of this as well, with the president’s spokeswoman Abigail Marone recently suggesting that Biden is “not playing with a full deck.”

Marone pointed to Biden’s false claim that he became a “professor” after leaving the United States Senate. In fact, the Democrat did “limited work” at the University of Pennsylvania — in 2017, after serving eight years as Barack Obama’s vice president.

As The Intercept‘s Glenn Greenwald recently noted, allegations that Biden is declining did not originate on the right, but from those supportive of the former vice president. Former White House hopefuls Julian Castro, Tim Ryan, and Cory Booker have all questioned Biden’s mental fitness.