‘The Walking Dead’: Danai Gurira Reveals ‘Really Awful’ Scene Between Michonne & Carl Was Cut From Episode 13

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 13 (titled “What We Become”) of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of The Walking Dead saw Michonne (Danai Gurira) experiencing alternative reality flashbacks of her life should she have left Andrea (Laurie Holden) for dead. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Danai has revealed a heartbreaking scene between Michonne and her adoptive son, Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) that was cut from the episode.

Episode 13 of The Walking Dead saw Michonne experiencing her life as it could have been if she had walked away from Andrea in Season 2. In a sequence of scenes that occurred during a jimson weed hallucination, Michonne was seen to join with Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) group, the Saviors, and to go on to become one of his most valued and loyal servants. During the harrowing scene when Negan killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), in the alternative reality, it was actually Michonne wielding Negan’s barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat.

According to Gurira’s interview with Entertainment Weekly, this scene was somewhat extended and included Carl.

“There was a part that we didn’t end up using where I was in Carl’s face quite a bit. Really awful, but it didn’t make the cut. I don’t know how these things happen.”

She also explained that the scene was created using previously shot footage that didn’t end up appearing in the original scene, much in the way they did to replicate the altered scene between Michonne and Andrea. In addition, a stunt double for Carl was also used to help enhance the new scene.

“There was a double playing Carl, so that was very dark,” Gurira continued.

“That exchange as well, for her to see that. We know how much Michonne loved Carl.”

The latest episode of The Walking Dead concluded with Michonne searching for her missing boyfriend, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Previously, she thought Rick had perished at an explosion at a bridge. However, after discovering some of his items in Episode 13, she decided to try and locate him, meaning that this character could end up in the trio of movies planned by AMC and based on Rick’s life after he was rescued at the bridge incident. Gurira was not definitive in her answer when it came to confirming this, though.

“I mean, we’ll see how it goes,” she said.