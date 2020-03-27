‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Dayna Kathan Dishes On ‘Wild Child’ Danica Dow, Says She’s Still Haunted By Her DUI

Dayna Kathan is opening up about her 'feisty' co-star.

Dayna Kathan opened up about her Vanderpump Rules co-star and fellow SUR Restaurant employee, Danica Dow, during an appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast earlier this week.

As Dow continues to be painted as a bit of a bad girl on the eighth season of the show, Kathan spoke to the hosts of the series and after admitting that Dow as “of course” a wild child, she admitted to feeling badly about the drama she’s faced due to her years-old DUI charge.

“[Danica] just flies off the cuff and really gets out there and lives her life out loud I would say. I feel bad on the DUI thing. That was a few years ago and everyone makes mistakes and I feel like its very much still haunting her,” Kathan explained.

According to Kathan, she understands that what Dow did was wrong, especially in this day and age where it is so easy to hire an Uber or Lyft driver, she added that she feels bad that her past mistake has continued to haunt her years later. Then, after admitting that Dow has quite a feisty reputation, Kathan looked back on the moment she learned that Dow had a breathalyzer device attached to her vehicle.

“What is going on? Is this a spaceship?” she wondered at the time.

As soon as Kathan saw the device, was surprised because for years, she thought the idea of a breathalyzer in a car was something that was made up for the The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Also during the podcast episode, Kathan said that when it came to Dow’s warnings about her former flame, Max Boyens, she always believed there was truth to her claims against him. In fact, Boyens actually owned up to a lot of what was said. However, at the time when Dow came to her, she didn’t think her intentions were good because they weren’t friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dow pulled Kathan aside during an early episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 to warn her that Boyens had mistreated another member of the SUR Restaurant staff. As she explained, Boyens had supposedly been seeing one of the ladies of the restaurant but during the unnamed woman’s birthday party, he was rumored to have ditched her in lieu of one of her friends.

Right away, Kathan questioned her intentions in a cast confessional.

“Last week, you barely acknowledge my presence and now you want to look out for me?” she wondered.