Nicole Scherzinger Looks Naturally Stunning On Sunset Stroll

Pop star Nicole Scherzinger stunned her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a breathtaking snap taken with her partner, Thom Evans. She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the duo were out in nature, enjoying the sunset glow.

The brunette bombshell was all bundled up in a beige coat with a furry trim, and her long locks tumbled down her chest in a sleek style. Her hair was brushed away from her face, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Nicole didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup, if any, and her naturally stunning looks were on full display. Her bold brows framed her dark eyes, and her lips had a red tinge to them. Her skin looked flawless in the snap, and her cheeks had a slight flush from being outside.

Thom stood to her left, also bundled up, although his jacket was a bolder pea green color. He also had a hat over his brunette locks, and some facial hair that accentuated his rugged good looks. Thom squinted slightly at the camera, and flashed a smile, just as Nicole did.

The duo appeared to be enjoying their time together, and their faces were illuminated by the glow of the sunset. Nicole decided to treat her followers to a glimpse at the view she had in front of her in the second snap of the post. The picture was of a lake with the sunset glimmering on the water, and a quintet of swans glided through the water near the shore. A tree with drooping leaves stood at the edge of the banks, and the entire landscape had a breathtaking beauty.

Nicole paired the stunning snap with a heartfelt caption, and her fans absolutely loved the update. The post racked up over 33,200 likes within just 32 minutes, and also received 235 comments from her eager fans.

“Such a beautiful couple,” one follower commented.

“Talk about the most gorgeous couple ever! Stay safe,” another fan added.

“You look nice without make up,’ one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This lake pic looks like the ones that show what heaven is like! Wow!” another follower added, loving the stunning scenery.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared another breathtaking snap in which she was bundled up to head out into nature. She commented that going for isolated jogs or walks during this time is “good for the spirit and mind,” and she had Thom by her side in one of the pictures as they snapped a selfie on a tree-lined trail.