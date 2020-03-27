‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Theo Goes Low

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 30 tease that Victor confronts Billy over the situation with Victoria. Plus, Kyle continues his neverending question to bring down his friend turned enemy, Kyle.

Nick (Joshua) gives Billy (Jason Thompson) an ultimatum, according to SheKnows Soaps. It’s not the first time that Nick and Billy have clashed, and given their history, it won’t be the last. Nick tried his best to provide Billy with a chance the last time he and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reunited. As usual, though, Billy ended up crashing and burning, leaving Victoria heartbroken. Plus, this time, she got stabbed and is also fighting for her life.

Now Nick has taken over in Victoria’s absence at Newman Enterprises, and he’s overseeing Victoria’s health emergency at the hospital while Victor (Eric Braeden) is in Kansas at Hope’s farm. Billy thinks he is going into Victoria’s hospital room to check on her, but Nick firmly sets his foot down, preventing Billy from going in to see his sister. Nick knows the last thing Victoria needs right now is Billy upsetting her, so he steps up and makes sure that his ex-brother-in-law leaves. The only way Billy will leave, though, is if he knows that Victoria will be okay, so Nick gives him at least that much information.

Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) tries to find dirt on Kyle (Michael Mealor). Ever since he arrived in Genoa City, Theo has been out to get Kyle. In New York, they were supposedly friends, but Theo has a massive chip on his shoulder when it comes to Kyle. Finding out that they were cousins did not help either Theo or Kyle become closer, though. In fact, it seemed to make them even more bitter rivals. It doesn’t help that Theo had a relationship with Summer (Hunter King), and now he’s after Lola (Sasha Calle) since she and Kyle broke up.

Working together at Jabot puts even more strain on their already tense relationship, and now Theo is working with Kyle’s assistant to get some dirt on him. Theo believes that he can bring Kyle down and rise to the top, taking over Jabot. It seems like a long shot, but Theo still diligently works on his plans to destroy his enemy. Plus, he hopes to get under Kyle’s skin by taking Lola to New York for the weekend, and it doesn’t hurt that Kyle isn’t in on the sleeping arrangements — two bedrooms.