‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Responds To Rumors That The Series Will End With Season 12

Scott Gimple denies that 'The Walking Dead' will conclude with the twelfth season.

A rumor has been circulating via an undisclosed source speaking to We Got This Covered that AMC’s The Walking Dead will conclude with Season 12. However, the series chief content officer, Scott Gimple, has denied that this will happen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While rumors are quite often taken at face value by fans, We Got This Covered has quite often revealed details about movies and TV shows that then turn out to be entirely true. As a result of this, the announcement by them had many fans worried that the TV series would conclude in much the same manner as the comic book series on which it is based.

Season 12 has long been touted as the final season for their zombie apocalypse series. As far back as 2014, producer David Alpert was suggesting this was the end date insight for the show. However, in more recent years, Gimple has insisted that there is still plenty of stories left to tell and that they would be happy to continue the series indefinitely.

During his recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he insists that he “can’t quite imagine it” being wrapped up in two more seasons. He also noted that a two-season arc conclusion “isn’t the plan.”

Gene Page / AMC

However, he also jokingly pointed out that due to the current world situation, they are now living in unprecedented times and he could not yet predict unforeseeable circumstances.

“We are living in very weird times. You have caught me in a moment where nothing feels real, so for all I know, it’s going to become a puppet show next week. It’ll be good, though. We’ll have all the original actors using voices and they can do the puppetry from their own homes.”

On a more serious note, Gimple revealed that the network is currently working on some new “supportive fun for people stuck at home, to help keep people’s spirits up.” However, Gimple was not yet prepared to share further details about this in the interview so viewers will have to stay tuned.

As previously reportedly The Inquisitr, while Gimple intends to keep The Walking Dead running for as long as possible, delays are currently occurring due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Already, the Season 10 finale episode has been postponed until a later date. In addition, The Walking Dead: World Beyond has had its premiere delayed and filming has ceased on Fear the Walking Dead. These delays are all due to social distancing rules now being enforced across the U.S.