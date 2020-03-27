Abby Dowse Sizzles In Incredibly Tight Crop Top & Bikini Bottoms

Model Abby Dowse knows how to get the attention of her 2.1 million Instagram followers. Most of the time, that means flaunting her figure in skimpy outfits. Friday was no different, as she looked smoking hot in a skintight crop top and a pair of string bikini bottoms.

The beauty’s post was a bedroom selfie that saw her on her knees at the foot of her bed. She wore a crop top that stretched across her breasts, emphasizing her voluptuous chest. The word “Angel” was written in large cursive letters across the front of the shirt. She paired the top with a pair of black string bikini bottoms. To complete the comfy look, she also wore a pair of pink, fuzzy socks.

The blond bombshell struck a pose that showed off her taut abs and her long, toned legs. Her legs were slightly parted, emphasizing the curve of her hips. With her back slightly arched, she flaunted her chest. The model rested one hand on her thigh and wore a serious expression on her face as she held the phone up to snap the picture.

While the picture captured Abby looking sultry from the front, it also caught the backside of her cat, Lily, who happened to be stepping across the bed when she took the photo. Abby playfully remarked in the post’s caption that the cat was giving her fans a booty shot. She also said that the flirty outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova.

While Abby looked sensational, the cat did not go unnoticed.

“You and Lily are killing it,” one admirer wrote.

“Looking absolutely stunning Abby, but I must say I’m fascinated by your gorgeous cat,” said a second fan.

Hundreds of other fans flocked to the comments section to compliment Abby on her good looks.

“You are so beautiful and have such an amazing body,” a third Instagram follower told her.

“Every one of your pics is just pure quality!! I could look at you all day long,” gushed a fourth commenter.

The post was a hit among her followers, with 11,000 fans liking it within an hour of her sharing it.

When to comes to turning up the heat on Instagram, Abby is a pro. She has mastered the art of showing off her curves in every kind of outfit imaginable. Last month, she gave her followers a treat when she posed in a black lace romper with a pair of black, strappy high heels.