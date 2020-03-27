Abigail Ratchford & Demi Rose Stun In Matching Thongs For Birthday Post

Abigail Ratchford gave her fan a lot to talk about with the most recent share on Instagram as she posed next to her pal Demi Rose in matching lingerie. Ratchford regularly lives up to her title as the “Queen of Curves,” sharing a wide variety of solo shots on her feed. But today, she wished her friend a happy birthday with a hot photo of the pair together.

The two ladies posed side-by-side on a big set of stairs, both looking over their shoulders and into the camera. Ratchford wore long and loose curls in her hair, adding an application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick. The Pennsylvania-born model left virtually nothing to the imagination in the bra-and-thong combo that offered generous views of her backside as well as sideboob. The majority of the set was nude but included black detailing that lined various pieces of the bra and thong. She held part of an American flag in one hand while Rose held the other piece of it in her hand.

The birthday girl styled her hair a little bit differently than her friend, wearing her silky brunette tresses straight and at her back. She kept her makeup a little more basic, wearing some blush on her cheekbones and subtle eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption, Ratchford shared a sweet message for her friend, calling her a “queen” and urging her 9 million-plus fans to wish her a happy birthday.

In only three hours, the photo has raked in over 70,000 likes and an impressive amount of comments with well over 700. While many adoring fans chimed in to rave over the models’ curvy figures, countless others followed Ratchford’s instructions and wished Rose a happy birthday.

“What a gorgeous pair. All that beauty in one room. Wish I could be a fly on the wall,” one fan excitedly wrote, adding a single flame emoji.

“The hottest picture ever on Instagram. #facts,” a second social media user wrote.

“Hope for more pics of you together, once everything gets sorted. You are my favorites,” a third Instagrammer added, following up with a series of red heart emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Ratchford dropped jaws in another scandalous photo, that time rocking a leopard-print bodysuit. It comes as no surprise that the post also garnered thousands of likes and a good number of comments.