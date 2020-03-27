Daniella Chavez Flaunts Cleavage And Curvy Figure In Revealing Pink One-Piece Swimsuit

Chilean glamour model Daniella Chavez caught the attention of tens of thousands of fans on social media after she shared a revealing snapshot of herself on Friday, March 27. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the photo with her 12.8 million followers.

The bombshell, who is 24 years old, glowed as she was photographed indoors. She smiled widely and stared directly into the camera’s lens as she posed inside of her kitchen, resting her right arm on her oven. Her long blond hair, which was styled in loose waves, was pulled away from her face as it cascaded down her back. Daniella sported a full face of makeup that included foundation, filled-in eyebrows, eyelash extensions, a bold smoky eye, eyeliner, pink lipstick, and both blush and bronzer. What took center stage, however, was Daniella’s killer curves as she flaunted her physique in a revealing pink one-piece swimsuit that complemented her tanned complexion.

The stunner’s one-piece featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The swimsuit’s bra barely contained Daniella’s voluptuous figure as it featured a low plunge that displayed much of her cleavage and some sideboob. The swimwear’s briefs, which were cut in a traditional Brazilian style, also helped to flaunt much of the beauty’s curvaceous hips. The one-piece further drew attention to the model’s flat midriff as it featured a large cut-out just below her chest.

The beauty finished the sizzling look off with a pink bandana that she tied around her hair and just a few accessories that included a bracelet and a pair of drop earrings.

Daniella did not indicate where she was photographed, however, in the post’s caption, which was written in Spanish, she told followers that she was in the mood for something sweet before asking them if they wanted something healthy or not healthy.

The sexy snap was met with instantaneous approval from thousands of fans and accumulated more than 20,000 likes in the first 25 minutes after going live. More than 270 of Daniella’s followers also took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise on both her bathing suit and her looks.

“You are so beautiful,” one user commented.

“Very beautiful and pretty woman,” a second user added.

“Wow, very stunning,” a third admirer chimed in.

“This look is so hot, fantastic,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The babe has served several sizzling looks on her social media this past week, sending her fans into a frenzy. Just on March 26, she showed off her enviable figure in a scandalous post that displayed her in lacy lingerie, per The Inquisitr. The racy photo received more than 127,000 likes.