Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Shows Off Killer Figure In Red Polka-Dot Bikini

Ariana James shared a hot new update with her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, March 27, in which she showed off her insane figure in a tiny bikini that did her curves nothing but favors.

The photo captured the Colombian fitness model in her bed as she sat over her heels. Her knees were wide apart for a sexy pose. James bent her arms toward her shoulders as she looked at the camera with inquisitive eyes and her lips parted. The model added a geotag that indicated the picture was taken in Miami, Florida, when she currently lives with her husband.

James sported a two-piece bathing suit that boasted white polka dots against a bright red background. The bikini top featured thin strap that tied behind her neck. The triangles were large but narrowly cut, offering a good amount of coverage while teasing her cleavage. The bottoms of the top included frilly details that went over the straps, adding romance to the swimsuit.

On her lower body, the South American beauty had on a pair of matching bikini bottoms in the same print. The suit had thick straps that sat high on her sides, baring her toned hips that contrasted with her slender midsection. The bottoms were low in the front, leaving her toned abs and obliques in full evidence.

In her caption, she pointed out that her swimsuit was from YOINS. James also included a link that redirected to the specific set on the brand’s website, revealing that she wore the Red Polka Dot Halter Neck Triangle Strings Bikini Set. James also offered special codes that her fans can use to get a discount.

James wore her raven hair pulled up in a casual bun tied with a purple scrunchie, giving her the perfect purposefully messy hairstyle. The model wore little to minimal makeup, embracing her natural beauty, which is how she is usually featured in her Instagram photos.

In her caption, which she wrote in Spanish, James joked that there is nothing better than getting to your bedroom after spending all day in the living room. Like many people, James has opted to stay home during the pandemic of COVID-19 that has prompted many governments to order their citizens to self-quarantine.

Within just a couple of hours, the photo garnered more than 83,300 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments, proving to be popular with her fans. Many Instagram users used the space below the picture to express their admiration for James, while others laughed at and engaged with her caption. As usual, the majority of the comments were written in Spanish.