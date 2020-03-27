Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Red Lace Lingerie

The Canadian model left little to the imagination in her risque lingerie.

On Wednesday, March 25, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a suggestive snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

In the provocative photo, the Quebec native posed in front of what appears to be a marble wall. She stood with her shoulders back and crossed her arms. Laurence lowered her gaze, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The 26-year-old sizzled in a red lace lingerie set that consisted of a strappy bra adorned with bows and a pair of matching, high-cut underwear from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage and toned midsection on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also given a good view of Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram star finished off the sexy look with a sparkling ring and a silver bracelet.

For the photo, the blond bombshell wore her honey-colored hair in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a minimal amount of makeup — an application that featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be referencing the coronavirus pandemic and asked her followers how they were handling self-isolation during this time. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

Fans quickly flocked to the comments section to answer Laurence’s question.

“My quarantine? I have watched The Karate Kid 3 times. That says everything about my mental state! oooh [sic] and NCIS,” quipped one commenter.

“I am actually enjoying this situation a little. I find it is a great opportunity to slow down, to take stock, and to be grateful for what we have,” added another Instagram user.

Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the tattooed beauty with compliments.

“As I’ve said before and I’ll always say it again you are absolutely breathtaking,” gushed a fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“You are beautiful and your tattoos are amazing,” chimed in a different devotee.

Laurence engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the model has flaunted her fabulous figure on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a sheer, low-cut romper also manufactured by Fashion Nova. That tantalizing photo has been liked over 130,000 times since it was shared.