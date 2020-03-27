Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Tells Victims Of Domestic Abuse To ‘Stay Safe And Get Help’ Amid Coronavirus

The duchess acknowledged that for some, staying at home isn't the safest option.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall may be in self-isolation following her husband Prince Charles‘s announcement that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, but she’s still doing her part to reach vulnerable groups. In a post on the Instagram page she shares with Charles, Camilla wrote about the challenges that those who are victims of domestic abuse may have as they’re told to self-isolate in response to the virus.

The post discusses the fact that, for most, home is the safest place to be right now, but for victims of domestic abuse, that’s not necessarily the case, as they may end up quarantined with their abuser. She told victims of domestic abuse that they were not alone, and encouraged anyone in the situation she described to call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline. She concluded the post by telling those reading to stay safe and get help if they needed it.

Camilla has long been an advocate for ending domestic abuse in the U.K. and across the globe. The 72-year-old clearly hoped to leverage her platform to shed a light on the issue, even as the world remains focused on the coronavirus.

In February, the duchess hosted a reception in honor of the 15th anniversary of SafeLives, an organization based out of the U.K. that’s dedicated to ending domestic abuse. Following the ceremony, Camilla said that she had personally known people who’d suffered from domestic violence.

“It affects everybody. It doesn’t matter who you are. That would be my message to people: whoever you are, wherever you are from, there are organizations that can help you. Go and get help. Talk to them, just get up and talk about your experiences. They will help,” Camilla said in an interview with The Daily Mail.

Although her husband has tested positive for the coronavirus, Camilla has thus far tested negative, and she’s not the only royal who’s posted about domestic violence in light of the public health crisis the world is facing.

In a post on their Instagram page, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also weighed in offering support for anyone suffering from domestic violence in the midst of this pandemic.

“If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence,” the wrote in their post.

The post also offered other tips for those looking to maintain their mental health as they deal with the unique circumstances around social isolation.