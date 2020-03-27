Jen Selter Sizzles In Sexy Red Leggings Doing An At-Home Workout

Fitness model Jen Selter has been thrilling her 12.8 million Instagram followers with sizzling quarantine content in which she flaunts her sculpted physique while passing along useful information for at-home workouts. Her latest post is no different, as she rocked a red hot athletic ensemble and did a kettle bell workout in her New York apartment.
Jen shared a short video clip that showcased several moves she did. She started out on all fours on the clean hardwood floor of her apartment, with two large floor-to-ceiling windows visible behind her. Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a vibrant red hue. The bottoms clung to every inch of her sculpted curves, and went all the way to her ankles, showing off the entirety of her toned legs.
She paired the leggings with a sports bra in a matching hue. The sports bra featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage, and showed off Jen’s sculpted shoulders and chiselled abs.
Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she was focused on the moves she was executing.
I took a much needed day off from social media/ my phone yesterday as I thought it was fueling my anxiety even more. I’ve been lacking motivation and very lonely quarantining by myself to be honest. I am here to motivate you guys though!!! This workout will get your heart pumping and will challenge your upper body, lower body, and core. ❤️ SAVE, SHARE, and let’s crush it together! ???????? LINK in my bio for my @ home programs! 1) Bear Crawl Hold w/ KB Pass – Start on your hands and knees. Lift your knees 2-3 inches off the ground and do your best to hold them there. Reach across your body and grab the kb with your right hand and slide it to the right side of your body. Alternate left and right hands. Make sure you are focused on keeping your hips still throughout the exercise. Do 20 reps! 2)Low Squat Hold w/ Figure 8 – Start in a low squat position, staying as low as possible throughout the exercise. Keeping your core tight and engaged, start weaving the kb through your legs in a figure 8 pattern. Do 10 reps in one direction and then change directions. 3) Squat to Upright Row – Start standing tall with your KB in both hands and hanging it between the legs. Complete a squat, dropping the kb to the floor. On your way to a standing position, pull the kb to chest height (elbows high and upper arms parallel to the ground at the top position). Try to relax your upper traps so you're not shrugging your shoulders to your ears. Repeat 20 times! 4) Heel Sit to Shoulder Press – Start in a tall kneeling position with the kettlebell at your chest. Sit back onto your heels. To come back up, think about driving your hips forward and squeezing your glutes. As you come back up to a tall kneeling position, press the kb overhead. Repeat 20 times. 5) Bent Over Single Arm Row – Start with your feet hip width apart hinging over at the hips so that your upper body is almost parallel to the ground. Keep your back flat and your core tight. With the KB in your left hand, complete 12 single arm rows before switching sides. 6) Weighted Leg Abduction -> my caption is too long for IG check my Facebook page for the last 3 moves!! ????
While she did the moves in the video clip, she also shared some more details about most of the moves in the caption of her post. The workout she shared included a wide variety of exercises, from a bear crawl hold with a kettle bell pass to a squat with an upright row incorporated. The workout Jen shared was a full-body option that included moves targeting the upper body, lower body and core.
She also got open and honest with her fans in the caption, sharing some of the challenges she’d been facing.
Her followers absolutely loved the motivational update, and the sizzling video received over 99,000 views within just two hours. It also racked up 223 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.
“Social media breaks are so important, especially in today’s world, thanks for preaching it,” one fan said, referencing Jen’s caption.
“Thank you so much Jen, for still sharing workouts with us. We love you,” another follower added.
“Thank you very much for sharing this video,” another commented.
“Perfect as always,” one fan commented, and followed the comment with a trio of heart eyes emoji.
Jen has been keeping her fans motivated and encouraged with her Instagram posts, which often involve stunning snaps of her physique paired with inspirational captions. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a selfie in which she rocked a matching sports bra and high-waisted leggings in a bold red-and-black cheetah print. Her dog Gram Selter was also in the picture, which was a simple snap taken at home in her apartment.