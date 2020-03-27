Jen Selter Sizzles In Sexy Red Leggings Doing An At-Home Workout

Fitness model Jen Selter has been thrilling her 12.8 million Instagram followers with sizzling quarantine content in which she flaunts her sculpted physique while passing along useful information for at-home workouts. Her latest post is no different, as she rocked a red hot athletic ensemble and did a kettle bell workout in her New York apartment.

Jen shared a short video clip that showcased several moves she did. She started out on all fours on the clean hardwood floor of her apartment, with two large floor-to-ceiling windows visible behind her. Jen rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a vibrant red hue. The bottoms clung to every inch of her sculpted curves, and went all the way to her ankles, showing off the entirety of her toned legs.

She paired the leggings with a sports bra in a matching hue. The sports bra featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted a hint of cleavage, and showed off Jen’s sculpted shoulders and chiselled abs.

Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail, and she was focused on the moves she was executing.

While she did the moves in the video clip, she also shared some more details about most of the moves in the caption of her post. The workout she shared included a wide variety of exercises, from a bear crawl hold with a kettle bell pass to a squat with an upright row incorporated. The workout Jen shared was a full-body option that included moves targeting the upper body, lower body and core.

She also got open and honest with her fans in the caption, sharing some of the challenges she’d been facing.

Her followers absolutely loved the motivational update, and the sizzling video received over 99,000 views within just two hours. It also racked up 223 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Social media breaks are so important, especially in today’s world, thanks for preaching it,” one fan said, referencing Jen’s caption.

“Thank you so much Jen, for still sharing workouts with us. We love you,” another follower added.

“Thank you very much for sharing this video,” another commented.

“Perfect as always,” one fan commented, and followed the comment with a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Jen has been keeping her fans motivated and encouraged with her Instagram posts, which often involve stunning snaps of her physique paired with inspirational captions. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen shared a selfie in which she rocked a matching sports bra and high-waisted leggings in a bold red-and-black cheetah print. Her dog Gram Selter was also in the picture, which was a simple snap taken at home in her apartment.