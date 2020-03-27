New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Responds To President’s Comments On Ventilators: ‘I Don’t Operate On Opinion’

The feud between New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump continues unabated. This time, their fight over the coronavirus is about ventilators that may or may not be coming to states dealing with the outbreak.

On Thursday night, Trump appeared on Fox News and Hannity in order to discuss the disease and his government’s handling of it. Among the comments that drew headlines was his suggestions, New York and other states were inflating how many ventilators they need.

Trump commented that generally, a hospital only has one per building and he thinks people are overestimating when they say they need 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators rather soon. On Friday morning, Cuomo took to Twitter to rebut those comments.

I hope NY doesn’t ultimately need 30,000 ventilators. But I don’t operate on opinion and hope. I operate on facts and data and science. All the projections say we will need 30,000-40,000 ventilators. So that is what we will strive to have.

The amount of ventilators the states are able to get their hands on, and the delay in production has taken center stage in the fight against coronavirus. The United States recently passed Italy and China and has now had more infections than any country in the world.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

As the infections have grown, experts have said there is going to be a need for tens of thousands of ventilators. Cuomo and other governors have made it clear they are having issues with the growing number of sick people. Other treatments simply haven’t been as effective.

Cuomo’s New York City is quickly becoming a hotspot for infections and unfortunately, those passing away from the disease. The New York Times reports the federal government had been working with General Motors and Ventec Life Systems to produce the needed ventilators.

The paper said Trump’s administration backed away from those talks when they were told the production and equipment would cost just over $1 billion. Cuomo and other governors have made it clear the federal government needs to find a way to fix the issues they are facing because the problem is simply too big for an individual state to deal with.

Some of the president and New York Governor’s feud is entirely about what role the feds should play in states fighting the illness. Now that the specter of not getting enough ventilators intentionally has been raised, Andrew Cuomo isn’t the only one making it clear the numbers reported are indeed needed. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s chief of staff, Anne Caprara reponded to Trump’s comments on Twitter as well.

Caprara was far more blunt than Andrew Cuomo was in her comments simply saying, “we need every f— thing we are asking for.”