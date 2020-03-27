‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Shows Off Bikini Photo In Behind-The-Scenes Video

Camille Kostek teased her 745,000 Instagram fans and followers on Thursday, March 26, by taking to the photo-sharing app to post a behind-the-scenes from her one of her shoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The swimsuit model shared an update that showed her in a tiny bikini that showcased her enviable body. The a short video captured Kostek circling her arms around her. She began with her arms by her side as she moved them all the way up above her head. Meanwhile, her head was turned to the right, which she lifted to face the camera accompanying the movement of her arms. She shot a killer gaze at the viewer with focused eyes.

Kostek rocked an all-white two-piece bathing suit that complimented her sun-kissed complexion. Her bikini top featured thick straps that went over her shoulders for a sporty style. The bodice was super tight, pushing against her body and accentuating her chest. The top was also low cut and dipped into her cleavage.

The bottoms of the bikini were not fully visible, since the camera focused on her torso. But a bit of it was shown in the beginning of the clip, revealing that they were also white and had thick straps that sat a bit higher on Kostek’s hips.

The model didn’t say where her suit was from. Kostek wore her blond hair swept over to the side and styled down in wavy strands that gave her the perfect beach look. Her hair was flying in front of her face in the video for added spice.

Kostek jetted off the the Dominican Republic in early February for her third shoot for the magazine, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced earlier this year, one that shot by Kate Powers. Others models who also shot in the Caribbean country this year included Kelsey Merritt, Anne de Paula, Halima Aden, and rookies Josephine Skriver and Anita Marshall.

Since going live, the video has been viewed more than 73,300 times, garnering upwards of 17,000 likes and over 100 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to express their admiration for Kostek, showering her with praise and emoji.

“You are amazing Woman. Really lovely,” one user raved, pairing the message with a long string of heart-eyes emoji.

“You look so beautiful Camille,” replied another fan, trialing the words with a heart-eyes face, a smiley blowing a heart kiss, and a hugging emoji.

“Easily the most attractive woman on planet Earth,” a third fan chimed in.