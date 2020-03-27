Maryland First Grader Gives Up Savings To Provide Groceries To Those In Need In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

'Your motivation is useless unless you get up and do something about it,' says 7-year-old Cavanaugh Bell.

Cavanaugh Bell of Gaithersburg, Maryland may be only 7-years-old but he is already doing everything he can to help those in need due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bell gave up his savings, which was $600 that he had received for past birthdays and Christmases. He used the money to help create COVID-19 carepacks and to distribute meals to those facing hard times, according to Tank’s Good News.

Bell headed to the store to pick up necessities that someone trapped in their home due to a pre-exisiting health condition or old age would most need. Cereal, fruit, tuna, bleach, dishwasher detergent, mouthwash and other items that one wouldn’t want to be stuck without. He will be stuffing backs with these items and he and his mother will be personally delivering them to senior citizens. This way, they won’t have to go to the grocery store and put themselves at risk.

Bell was inspired to take part in this project because of his love for his own grandmother who he did not want to see risking her life by going to the supermarket.

“My grandma is my best friend, and she walks to the grocery store every day. So I thought she shouldn’t be walking to grocery store because it’s coronavirus season,” he said.

In addition to making the carepacks, Bell has recently helped distribute 90 meals to hungry students. Despite his young age, Bell has already been involved in philanthropic works for several years. When he was just 5-years-old he decided he wanted to take concrete steps to help others so he decided to start his own nonprofit organization which he named Cool and Dope.

Bell has high hopes for the organization and plans to dedicate his youth years to it. The purpose behind it is to eradicate “all bullying and youth suicide through political and social action by his 18th birthday on Nov. 20, 2030.”

According to Bell, this nonprofit organization is “all about spreading positivity and raising awareness to show the world that anyone can have an impact no matter their age.”

Advocating against mental health and fighting against bullying is something that is particurally important to Bell. He has already experienced the pain of bullying personally and knows first hand how much it can hurt. Bell has even given a TEDx Youth Talk.

“Your motivation is useless unless you get up and do something about it,” he said during the talk.

