Saweetie Puts Cleavage On Show In Orange Top

Saweetie posed a casual Instagram photo series to her page yesterday of herself on a skateboard and followed it up with a sizzling selfie. The stunning rapper rocked a low-cut orange top that left her chest on show and gave a coy look with her lips parted.

The hottie’s shirt was a short crop top with halter-style straps. It was a bright tone and made of fuzzy fabric. The low, straight neckline fell in the middle of her chest and left her cleavage on display. Her red cherry tattoo was prominent on her left chest, along with her voluminous locks and jewelry.

Saweetie slicked her hair into a side ponytail and secured it with a light orange hair tie. Her curly locks cascaded around her right shoulder and fell down towards her chest.

The sensation wore a dazzling makeup application that included a glittering and shiny eyeshadow, dark lashes, and glossy light pink lipstick. She also rocked heavy blush to accentuate her high cheekbones. Plus, Saweetie accessorized with a pair of large earrings that were hard to miss. They were gold and were u-shaped with thin light blue and dark blue swirls.

The beauty posed inside a white room with brown closet doors directly behind her. An inlaid ceiling light lit up Saweetie’s shoulder and part of her chest.

The new share has received over 505,000 likes so far and many of the rapper’s admirers seemingly had only nice things to say in the comments section.

“Proud of your growth!!! Get it baby,” raved a social media user.

“You’ve been killing it with these hairstyles &’ fits,” gushed a second supporter.

“You really are, though,” declared a follower, responding to her playful caption.

“You cute but girl where is the album,” wondered a curious fan.

The rapper has released two albums so far, both in March. “High Maintenance” came out in March 2018 and “Icy” was released a year later in 2019. And even though it’s already the end of the month, Saweetie has yet to announce a new album.

Saweetie also showed off her curves in a tight crop top on March 25, that time sharing her snaps on her Twitter page. The bombshell’s top was white with neon pink writing that read, “Icylicious.” She also wore a pair of denim pants. She rocked a side ponytail and accessorized with two, oversized circular pom poms in her hair. The rapper gave a kissy face and sported a heavy makeup application with purple eyeshadow, dark lashes, and dark pink lipstick.