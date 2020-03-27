Rihanna Returns To Music After Three Years, Fans Aren’t Happy With The Song

Rihanna fans are disappointed by the latest track featuring the multitalented star.

For the past three years, fans have waited with anticipation to see when Rihanna will return to the music industry. According to Hollywood Life, PartyNextDoor released the song “Believe It” on Friday. The track says it features Rihanna, who sings on the chorus. The outlet reports that the “Umbrella” singer’s voice can be heard saying several lines of the chorus, including “best make me believe it,” and “believe you won’t deceive me.” Rihanna also lent her vocals to PartyNextDoor’s first verse and can be heard in the background of the song.

Other than the chorus and the first verse of the song, Rihanna is nowhere to be found throughout the rest of the song. Because Rihanna’s name was billed as a feature, her supporters were reportedly expecting more of her voice on the track. Many music lovers took to Twitter to express disappointment and how they yearned for more music from the singer.

“Rihanna did the bare minimum on her partynextdoor feature but imma still accept it lol,” one user tweeted.

“Rihanna really just backup vocals on partynextdoor’s album,” another asked.

“It seems like Rihanna quarantined the other part of the lyrics. She didn’t bring out all the words because she’s scared that her lyrics might get infected with the coronavirus. She’s trying to follow the W.H.O rules on songs,” a third Twitter follower joked.

“We really thought that rihanna was gonna have a whole verse on partynextdoor’s album but it was just back up vocals AND WE STILL GRATEFUL FOR IT,” another fan praised.

For the most part, many of Rihanna’s fans were happy to hear something from her after years of waiting. The Savage X Fenty CEO hasn’t released a full album since Anti back in 2016. The following year, she put her voice on several tracks, including “Wild Thoughts” with DJ Khaled and “Loyalty” with Kendrick Lamar. In 2019, Rihanna shared with fans that she would be working on an album that would be released at the end of the year. However, fans are still waiting for the singer’s new album in the new decade.

Although she hasn’t been prioritizing her music career, Rihanna has been keeping busy. In addition to her lingerie and beauty lines, she launched her luxury brand, Fenty, last year. Rihanna has also been delving into her philanthropy work with her Clara Lionel Foundation. The foundation recently donated $5 million for coronavirus relief in light of the recent pandemic. Rihanna also donated medical supplies to hospitals in New York, which is now considered an epicenter for the virus.