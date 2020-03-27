Paulina Gretzky Dances In Skimpy Bikini During Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘Social Distancing’

Paulina Gretzky made waves on the social media app TikTok showing off her latest dance moves alongside her sister-in-law Sam Maddox, according to a TMZ report.

Paulina and Sam were on a boat somewhere in Florida when they decided to do the popular dance to Meghan Thee Stallion’s song “Savage.”

“Social distancing with my sista,” wrote Paulina atop the clip she posted.

In the video, Paulina wore a tiny blue bikini with thong-style bottoms that showed off her pert backside and dipped low in front, highlighting her toned stomach. The top featured an underwire that pushed up her chest, providing viewers with an ample glimpse of her cleavage. The dancer wore her short blond hair straight, and it blew in the wind as she showed off her sexy dance moves. Wayne Gretzky’s daughter accessorized her boat life look with oversized sunglasses to protect her eyes, which she put on in a sassy moment as the song began.

Paulina’s partner in crime, Sam wore a black bikini with string bottoms and a top that showed off her cleavage as she rocked the dance moves in time with the music. The bottoms rose higher on her hips, and rode low in the front, revealing her taut midsection. Sam wore her long blond hair down in soft waves, and it hung over one shoulder across her chest during some of the performance. She also wore oversized reflective sunglasses, and her other accessories included a black hair tie around one wrist and a shiny bracelet on her other wrist.

As she danced, Sam appeared to mouth or sing the words to the song, which are “I’m a savage. Classy, bougie, ratchet (Yeah). Sassy, moody, nasty (Yeah). Acting stupid, what’s happening? (What’s up?).” However, Paulina kept her mouth closed as she executed the choreography that recently took TikTok users everywhere by storm.

Sam shared the clip to her Instagram account, where nearly 2,000 users hit the “like” button, and it’s been viewed more than 26,000 times. Plus, dozens of people also left comments, including Paulina, who expressed her thoughts with three flame emoji.

“Possibly the best video of all time! Ha!” wrote one Instagram user.

“OK, that made my day, thank you. You two rock,” a second fan of the video replied.

“Y’all are too cool for school!” gushed a third who also included three flames to say the moves were on fire.

“As always, GORGEOUS,” a fourth fan declared.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Paulina shared a picture of herself a few weeks back wearing a deep v-neck black dress alongside her fiance Dustin Johnson.