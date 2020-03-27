Alexa Collins Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Sexy Dress With Plunging Neckline & Waist-High Slits

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins was a vision in her latest Instagram update. The model wore a sexy and chic dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slits that showed off her feminine curves.

Alexa’s post consisted of two photos that saw her modeling the dress on a street in Miami, Florida. She did not indicate when the pictures where taken.

The stunner’s dress was made of a light blue fabric. It featured thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline that exposed a good deal of her chest. The number also had waist-high slits on both sides. Along the midsection, the dress had a wide section of twisted fabric that highlighted her slender waist. She also wore a pair of beige, high-heel wedge sandals that tied around her ankles. She completed the look with handbag that she wore over one shoulder.

The first snap captured the model from a side angle as she posed with her bare leg through one of the slits. She held the sides of the dress open as she bent one knee, showing off her long, lean leg. The pose also flashed the bare skin on her lower abdomen. Her eyes were closed as she tilted her head back.

In the second image, Alexa looked at the camera with a seductive expression on her face. While the pose was similar to the one in the first picture, more of Alexa’s torso faced the camera, giving her followers a better look at the front of her dress as well as her cleavage. Both of her legs were visible through the slit in the dress.

Alexa wore her long hair up in a high ponytail. She framed her eyes with smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a pair of large hoop earrings.

Hundreds of Alexa’s admirers left comments letting her know what they thought of her glam look.

“You look like a Greek goddess from myth…..amazing,” one fan told her.

“That dress looks absolutely amazing on you!!!! You’re sooo [sic] beautiful,” a second follower said.

“This is a car wreck just waiting to happen!!!smoking hot!” joked a third commenter.

“Love that dress on you,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Whether she is wearing a sexy dress, casual attire or a swimsuit, Alexa manages to look fabulous. Last month, she rocked a tiny zebra-print bikini while sitting on a personal watercraft.