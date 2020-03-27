Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, And Other ‘Contagion’ Stars Reunite For A Coronavirus PSA

The stars asked fans of the movie to listen to public health fficials.

As the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, continues to spread, Steven Soderbergh’s movie Contagion has become a popular waTCH for many who are worried about what the effects of the virus might be. Now, the stars of Contagion have reunited to offer the movie’s fans some advice about how to fight the spread of COVID-19.

In a series of videos developed in collaboration with Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne and Jennifer Ehle share evidence-based information about the virus to help viewers better protect themselves from the disease.

In her video, Winslet offers tips on how to properly cough or sneeze into your elbow, and also explains that she played an epidemiologist trying to stop the spread of the virus in the film. She said in order to prepare for the role, she met with the best public health professionals in the world.

“What was one of the most important things they taught me? Wash your hands like your life depends on it, because, right now, in particular, it just might,” Winslet said.

Damon played an immune character in the film whose wife died from the virus. In his video, available on YouTube, he said that he had no reason to believe he was immune from the virus, and those viewing his video shouldn’t either, “no matter how young you are.”

Damon continued by saying that it would take time for doctors to fully understand the virus, and reminded those watching to practice social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible.

“People can have COVID-19 and have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, so even if you think they’re healthy or you think you’re healthy, don’t take that chance. It’s not worth it,” he said.

Fishburne played a CDC scientist in Contagion, and explained that human-to-human contact was not advisable as the fallout from the virus continues. He explained in his video, available on YouTube, that handshaking came from a tradition of showing those you were meeting that you weren’t carrying a weapon.

“Now, the way we’re living is like we’re all carrying a weapon and we don’t even know it. What we do know is that the virus travels through human contact. It needs us to survive, so, let’s not give it any help,” Fishburne explained.

Finally, Jennifer Ehle explained what a vaccine for the coroanvirus might eventually look like. She explains that developing the virus will likely take between 16 and 18 months, and concludes her video, available on YouTube, by encouraging those watching to trust the experts, and ignore those who are talking about the virus because they may have another agenda.