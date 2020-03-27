Lola Consuelos Makes Rare Appearance On Mom Kelly Ripa’s In-Home ‘Live’ Broadcast

The teen daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos turns up on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan.'

Kelly Ripa‘s daughter Lola Consuelos made a rare cameo on her mom’s syndicated morning show—live from their New York City home.

Like many daytime and nighttime talk shows, hosts have taken to a work from home format, and Kelly and Ryan are no exception. As a bonus, their household members have been making seen on the show, hence Lola’s surprise appearance.

Lola, who is a freshman at NYU, is back at home early due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she’s surprisingly okay with having her first year of college life cut short, per People. Kelly, her husband Mark Consuelos, and their kids Lola, Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 17, are currently all at home and quarantining.

During Friday’s live remote broadcast of the morning chatfest, the teen daughter of the Live With Kelly and Ryan star revealed that she doesn’t hate being in “lockdown” mode with her family as they isolate amid the health crisis.

“It’s honestly not as bad as I thought,” Lola admitted to her mom Kelly and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who was seen on split-screen from his another location. “I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us. A lot more family time, which is great.”

Lola did admit that after a half-year of living in a dorm, she had forgotten some things about her family’s wacky behavior.

“I’m remembering everything I forgot at college!” Kelly Ripa’s daughter said.

Lola added that she is keeping busy with school, as all of her classes have been moved online for the remainder of the semester. She has also been watching Netflix, YouTube videos, and has a new addiction to TikTok.

Still, one thing that won’t happen is a Consuelos family TikTok dance video. Kelly told Ryan that he would have a better chance of being in a video with Lola than her family would.

On Twitter, fans reacted to Lola’s appearance alongside her mom on Live. Several fans of the morning show raved about Kelly and Lola’s loving relationship.

Dear @KellyRipa (((momma-Love)))… you gave me my 'momma-life', this morningggg, on @LiveKellyRyan! yezzzz… I absolutely loved the segment with you & your daughter, Lola. I have always connected to you, as a mother, because we were both pregnant with our sons at the same time. — Tonya Shoemo (@shoemo_tonya) March 27, 2020

Omg @KellyRipa ???????????? your daughter Lola saying “we’re just honestly lucky to be together” love love and love this! #KellyandRyan — Nasty Jill (@jillanne34) March 27, 2020

@KellyRipa Lola has to be the best kid matched with the BEST mom EVER! Bless you guys. — Dapper Dancin Don of Dothan (@done0747) March 27, 2020

While she is happy to be back with her family, Lola’s return to her parents’ house comes after her mom Kelly had some concerns about her going to college so close to home. Last fall, Kelly told her co-star’s On Air With Ryan Seacrest podcast that college should be where a child starts establishing independence, per Us Weekly.

“If she feels homesick, I have to say to her, ‘You can’t come home. You have to work it out,'” Kelly said of Lola at the time. The mom of three added that she planned to treat Lola’s nearby college as if it were long distance.