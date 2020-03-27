Anna Nystrom Flaunts Signature Booty In Skintight Jeans While Wishing Fans A ‘Great Weekend’

Anna Nystrom took to Instagram earlier today and added another hot photo while clad in some insanely tight jeans. The last few posts on her feed have been taken at home in Sweden. Prior to that, she was vacationing in Abu Dhabi, where she also shared a number of posts. In the latest photo update, the Swedish beauty struck a pose outside in the comfort of her hometown.

The model appeared on the pavement with a big, white building in front of her. She looked over her shoulder with a serious stare, turning her body in profile. The Instagram cutie bundled up in a cream-colored sweater that had a loose-fitting neckline that draped all the way over to her shoulders. Nystrom paired the cute top with a pair of incredibly tight black jeans that did a great job showing off the booty and legs that helped make her famous. The fitness model didn’t take away from the stunning look by opting to go jewelry-free.

Nystrom did a great job at styling her platinum blond locks, adding a number of large waves to the end of her tresses. The YouTuber also sported a sleek application of makeup that really focused on her eyes, which were lined with charcoal eye shadow and jet black mascara. She added a line of blush and highlighter on her cheeks in addition to a pink matte lipstick that helped bring out her full lips.

In the caption of her post, the model told fans to have a great weekend. Since it went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of likes with over 25,000 as well as 300-plus comments, with the majority of fans raving over her figure.

“Absolute stunner and gorgeous beauty,” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart emoji.

“YOU have an even better weekend! And stay safe,” a second social media user wrote with the addition of a few smiley face emoji.

“Ooooo gurl!!! I love it!” another admirer raved.

“Always so BEAUTIFUL!!!! Keep shining bright Anna you are love by all of us dear,” one more wrote.

Yesterday, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the model stunned in another curve-hugging ensemble while she struck a confident pose. The 27-year-old showcased her gym-honed figure in a tight gray dress that hit right at her knee. It featured a neckline that dipped slightly and had spaghetti straps, bringing out her sculpted shoulders and arms as well.