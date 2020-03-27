Demi Rose Tugs Down Half Of Her Cheetah-Print Bikini Top In Sexy Birthday Snap

British bombshell Demi Rose thrilled her 13.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking hot triple Instagram update in which she rocked a cheetah-print bikini. Demi paired the post with a caption in which she wished herself a happy birthday, and thanked her followers for their support.

In the first snap in the series, Demi posed in front of a neutral wall. She rocked a skimpy cheetah-print string bikini top that could barely contain her ample assets. On one side, the bikini top was still on, with the strings tied atop her shoulders and the small triangular cup covering a small portion of her breast. Demi tugged down other side, baring her breast completely, although she covered up part of her curves by raising her hand and flashing the middle finger at the camera.

Demi paired the skimpy bikini top with an equally revealing pair of matching bikini bottoms. The front dipped scandalously low, and was a minuscule piece of cheetah-print fabric with a neon pink trim. The sides stretched high over her hips, highlighting her hourglass physique and ample curves.

The brunette beauty’s hair hung down in a casual style in the shot, and her makeup was neutral yet glamorous, with long lashes and a nude lip.

In the second snap, Demi showed off her gravity-defying derriere for her fans. She spun around, turning her back to the camera, and glanced seductively over her shoulder. The bottoms she wore were a thong style, and covered just a small portion of her lower back while leaving her rear completely exposed. Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back, reaching all the way to her waist.

Demi spun back around for the third and final snap, and was wearing both cups of her bikini top again — albeit barely. The buxom bombshell was in the process of securing the straps on one side, although her curves threatened to spill out the sides and top of the tiny cup.

Demi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 168,900 likes within just 29 minutes as well as 3,192 comments from her fans.

“Happy birthday babe! Looking amazing as always. Hope you have a great day!” one follower commented.

“Isn’t she just Perfection,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Omg,” another fan said simply, followed by a string of emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a sizzling snap of herself in her Instagram story in which she rocked a skimpy orange bikini that likewise showcased her buxom curves.