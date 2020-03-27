Anthony Fauci Is ‘Deep State,’ Rush Limbaugh Suggests, Hinting Doctor May Not Be Real ‘Health Expert’

In his Friday broadcast, Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Rush Limbaugh said that government health experts should not be trusted, but Donald Trump should.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top government health expert who has become a nationally famous figure for his frequent public corrections of misleading statements made by Donald Trump during daily coronavirus press briefings, may be a member of the “Deep State” secretly working against Trump — at least according to popular right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh also suggested that Fauci and other government “health experts” were not as trustworthy as Trump himself, when it comes to making public health decisions. In fact, Limbaugh said, they may not be health experts at all.

“The Deep State extends very deeply,” Limbaugh said in his broadcast, as quoted by Media Matters. “How do we know they’re even health experts? Well, they wear white lab coats,” Limbaugh said, adding that the only other qualification of these experts, in his view, was that they work for the government.

“We didn’t elect a president to defer to a bunch of health experts that we don’t know,” Limbaugh said, going on to say that he he has been “questioning” the qualifications of the experts. Though Limbaugh did not mention Fauci by name, the 79-year-old doctor has been the most prominent — along with former U.S. Army physician Dr. Deborah Birx — of the medical professionals to participate in the White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefings.

Rush Limbaugh receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Melania Trump. Mario Tama / Getty Images

Limbaugh also said that he had been watching people routinely accept whatever the authorities say, appearing to question the need for social distancing requirements that health experts credit for slowing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Limbaugh has repeatedly sounded the theme that the coronavirus crisis is somehow being used as a weapon to damage Trump. In a broadcast last month, the veteran conservative talk radio personality claimed that the danger posed by coronavirus was nothing more than media hype.

In the February broadcast, the talk radio host — who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump during his February 4 State of the Union address — also repeated a debunked conspiracy theory claiming that coronavirus is a biological warfare weapon created in a Chinese laboratory.

In fact, the virus’s genetic code offers no indication whatsoever that it was an engineered virus, according to a leading virologist quoted by USA Today.

Fauci has served as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and has advised six presidents, including Trump, on public health matters and previous pandemics, such as the HIV/AIDS crisis, and the Ebola and Zika virus outbreaks, according to his official biography.