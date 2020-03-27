Cosplay Queen Jessica Nigri Rocks Sports Bra, Leggings And Elf Ears For New Instagram Video

Jessica Nigri showed her 3.9 million Instagram fans earlier this week that she used the extra time from her self-quarantine to clean her office. The Instagram model — who is commonly known as the “Queen of Cosplay” — took to the popular social media app to post a video of herself rocking sportswear and elf ears as she showed her organized work space.

The clip captured the cosplay model sitting in a black desk chair as she rocked a black sports bra that showcased her sexy figure. The top had thick straps that went over Nigri’s shoulders. The top featured a narrow band that covered her breasts, leaving her cleavage on display. The top pushed against her body, which helped to further accentuate her buxom figure.

Nigri teamed her top with a pair of dark gray leggings that sat right above her bellybutton, clinging to the cosplayer’s fit midsection and showcasing her small waist.

The blond bombshell wore her hair pulled back in a casual bun, while leaving the front loose, framing her face. Nigri brushed the front of her hair to the left, falling on her eye a little bit. Her elf ears were sticking out from her hair.

Nigri also opted to wear a full face of makeup, which included black liner, mascara, pink shadow on her lids and below her eyes, and deep pink blush on her cheeks.

At the start of the video, Nigri could be seen waving at the camera before she began motioning with her arm to show her surroundings. There were figurines and video-game characters neatly displayed all around her, showing that she cleaned and organized her office.

Since being published, the video has raked in more than 851,000 views, garnering over 204,800 likes and upwards of 1,700 comments, proving to be quite popular with a sizable percentage of her fans. Users of the social media platform used the space below the clip to send Nigri their love and to engage with her post.

“Seeing your smile makes this whole situation a wittle more better! I hope you’re doing well Jessichuuu,” one of her fans wrote, including a smiley face after the comment.

“WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT DID YOU DO WITH JESSICA?!?!” replied another one.

“YOU ARE SO FECKIN CUTE MISS JESSICA [several pink heart emoji] MAH WEE HEART CANT TAKE IT,” a third fan raved.

“I’m not staring at the office,” another one added, including a pair of eyes, a grinning face with sweat and a purple heart emoji after the message.