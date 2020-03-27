President Trump Demands That Priorities USA Stop Airing Critical Ad, Group Intends To Keep Showing It

'The fact that Trump is going to such great lengths to keep the American people from hearing his own words adds to the urgency of communicating them far and wide,' the group's chairman said.

President Trump is attempting to force a Democratic group to stop showing an ad critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports. Priorities USA, the organization that produced the ad, has no plans to stop airing it, despite a cease-and-desist order from the president.

For a few days now, voters in Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — all of which are expected to be “swing states” whose electoral votes could mean the difference in Trump’s reelection bid — have been seeing an ad, entitled “Exponential Threat,” from Super PAC Priorities USA. The ad, which can be seen below, opens with a quote from Trump: “This is their new hoax,” referring to Democrats and the coronavirus.

Then, the ad plays other quotes from Trump, verbatim, while in the background a graph shows the rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S., which has now become the epicenter of the pandemic. Quotes include “We have it totally under control,” and “One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear.”

Trump has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group, alleging that the ad misrepresents what Trump actually said about the virus. Specifically, Trump’s reelection campaign says that Trump wasn’t referring to the virus itself as a Democrat hoax, but to “Democrat criticisms and politicization of the federal response to the public health crisis.”

The group, however, not only plans to continue airing the ad, but plans to expand it into other markets in the next few weeks, including to Arizona.

Priorities USA Chairman Guy Cecil said in a statement that his group will not be intimated by Trump’s threats.

“The fact that Trump is going to such great lengths to keep the American people from hearing his own words adds to the urgency of communicating them far and wide. Trump doesn’t want voters to know the truth. We will not be intimidated. We’ll keep telling the truth and holding Donald Trump accountable,” Cecil said.

Trump continues to face criticism for his handling of the pandemic. For example, he’s suggested that he wants to end that nationwide quarantine by Easter (April 12), a date that National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has insisted is premature. Trump has said that that date is not etched in stone.

Similarly, Trump has criticized New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for asking for tens of thousands of ventilators, initially suggesting that that number is not necessary, as The Guardian reports.