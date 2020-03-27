Priyanka Chopra Shares Plans To Start A Family With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently revealed when fans can expect to see babies from her and Nick Jonas.

The actress did an interview with Tatler magazine for its May issue. During the interview, the topic of starting a family with Chopra’s famous hubby came about. The Quantico alum told the publication that, although they have been married for more than one year, the couple isn’t planning to have children this year. She admitted that 2020 has been “really packed,” as she has taken on new projects for work. She did share that having a family is important but will be open to doing so when the time is right.

“Having a family is very important to me and it always has been,” Chopra said. “It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Chopra and Jonas got married in December 2018 after a few months of dating. Since they’ve been married, Chopra has shared how much she desires to start a family with her husband. Prior to the couple being in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jonas was gearing up to get back on the road. He and the rest of the Jonas Brothers were planning a Las Vegas residency, which has now been postponed until further notice. Chopra was busy as well, as she was filming The Matrix 4 before the pandemic occurred. Since spending more time together, the couple has been sharing moments from their home life together. In a recent photo on Chopra’s Instagram page, she is resting on her husband’s lap while they are sitting outside. Their dog, Gino, can be seen snuggled up right next to her as Jonas wraps his arms around his wife.

While the quarantine gives Chopra more time with Jonas, she shared in her interview that the couple already had limits to how long they could spend apart.

“We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other,” Chopra shared. “That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it.”

Chopra expressing her intentions on starting a family comes after another Jonas couple may be starting their own little tribe. Her brother-in-law Joe Jonas and fellow “J Sister” Sophie Turner have been rumored to be expecting their first child together. While the couple has yet to confirm that Turner is pregnant, they will be joining Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle, who currently have two daughters.