Ashley Alexiss Straddles Tiger Statue In Neon Pink Bikini

Ashley Alexiss put on another sexy display for her army of 2.1 million fans in a scandalous pink bikini. The plus-sized model has shared a few face only selfies in recent days but the most recent addition to her feed showed the her full body — much to the delight of her fans.

In the photo, she did not specifically tag her location but Alexiss appeared to be somewhere warm. She stood in front of a big, glass window that overlooked a parking lot with a luxury pink vehicle and a number of green palm trees all around it. She posed on the top of a white tiger statue, straddling the back of while clad in a revealing pink bikini. The top of the suit had a number of cutouts near the band, exposing a little bit of skin underneath. The bottoms had a similar cutout pattern on them and were high-cut, showing her thick thighs.

The curvy bombshell looked up to the sky in the image, grinning from ear to ear. Closing her eyes, she offered a glimpse of her makeup application that included dark mascara and purple eyeshadow. The Boston born cutie added a dab of blush to the rounds of her cheeks as well. She wore her long locks pulled to one side of her shoulder and included a number of mermaid-like curls. In the caption, she told her fans that she would love to spend the rest of her life laughing.

Since the update was added to her page a little over an hour ago, it’s earned her a lot of praise from her fans already with over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments. Most social media users took to the photo to let her know that her body looks killer while many others raved over the message that she shared in the caption.

“I just want to look like you,” one fan wrote, adding a number of small pink heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“You are so beautiful love,” a second admirer commented on the update.

“Laughter is the best medicine,” another chimed in along with a few flame emoji.

“You are so friggen gorgeous,” one more added.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that the 29-year-old pushed the envelope with another sultry photo, that time one that showed her posing naked in bed. In the caption, she told her fans that she would probably be hanging in the nude for the foreseeable future.