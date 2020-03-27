Teenage Girl From Paris Becomes The Youngest Victim In Europe To Die From The Coronavirus

A 16-year-old girl died just days after she went to the doctor for a slight cough.

A 16-year-old girl from Paris, France identified only as Julie A. due to being a minor, has become the youngest victim in all of Europe to die from the coronavirus. Julie passed away on Tuesday, only days after she went to the doctor to receive treatment for what was at the time only a slight cough, according to New York Post.

The strange and extremely frightening aspect of Julie’s story is how suddenly she fell ill and how quickly her symptoms progressed. She was also not within a demographic of those that would be expected to especially at risk for the coronavirus. She was young, healthy and without other health underlying conditions that would have made her more susceptible.

“It’s unbearable. We were meant to have an ordinary life,” Julie’s mother Sabine said of her tragic death.

Julie’s distraught family are confused because they, like many other people, believed that her chance of actually dying from the coronavirus was very slim due to her youth.

“From the start, we were told that the virus doesn’t affect young people. We believed it, like everyone else,” Sabine said.

Julie’s sister Manon described her coronavirus symptoms swift progression as having made a “violent” acceleration prior to her death.

Manon emphasized that Julie’s death should send a message to the rest of the world regarding the severity of COVID-19. This is evidence that no one, regardless of good health or young age, is untouchable by the coronavirus.

“[We] must stop believing that this only affects the elderly. No one is invincible against this mutant virus,” Manon said.

France’s director general of health, Jérôme Salomon, spoke out about Julie’s death. While he noted that it was “tragic” he still insisted that cases like hers are “extremely rare.”

France, like many other countries across the world, has been hit hard by this global health crisis. On Thursday, March 26, French health authorities gave a startling report regarding how the virus was progressing. In just the previous 24 hours alone, 365 more people had died of the coronavirus. The total number at that time of those that had died in hospitals of COVID-19 was 1,696. However, the overall total of deaths is likely much higher as this number does not include those that have passed away in nursing homes.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, health officials in the United States have had trouble convincing young people to take this pandemic seriously, and have tried to impress the fact that the coronavirus does not discriminate when it comes to age.