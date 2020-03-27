Mathilde Tantot Sizzles In A Lilac Thong As She Goes Topless Under White Cardigan

French beauty Mathilde Tantot stunned fans around the world after she posted a series of sultry photos on social media that showed off her killer figure on Friday, March 27. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the revealing post with her 5.2 million followers and it became an instant hit.

The model — who is of French and Persian descent — was photographed in a variety of sexy movements and angles outdoors for the slideshow, which consisted of four photos. Mathilde exuded nature goddess vibes as she posed in what appeared to be an open field that was filled green grass as far as the eye could see. She sported a pout in the photos where users could catch a glimpse of her face — as she commonly hides her face in pictures — and appeared to be fresh-faced. Her light blond hair cascaded down her back in natural looking waves as some bangs framed her face. What stole the show, however, was Mathilde’s borderline scandalous outfit that did not leave much to the imagination as it displayed much of her curvy figure.

The social media star rocked a tiny lilac thong, which she fully displayed in two of the four snaps, that showcased her pert derriere and curvaceous hips. The high-waisted briefs also highlighted her tiny core as Mathilde has lifted its thin side straps up to her midriff. Up top, the model opted to go braless, hiding her perky assets with an unbutton white cropped cardigan sweater that appeared to be cashmere, though, some cleavage was still visible.

Mathilde finished the look off with a a lilac bandana that she tied over her hair. She further accessorized the outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pink Prada bag.

The stunner did not indicate where she was photographed, but she did reveal that the cardigan was from Fashion Nova, an online retailer that she is partnered with. In the post’s caption, she also stated that she was “almost” as “free as a bird,” likely referring to the coronavirus quarantines taking place around the world.

The slideshow was met with widespread support from Mathilde’s fans within minutes and accumulated more than 145,000 likes in the first half-hour of going live. Additionally, more than 700 fans took to the comments section to shower the hottie with compliments on her physique and the revealing look.

“You are so beautiful,” one user commented.

“Wishing I was the grass,” a second user added.

“What a beauty,” a third fan chimed in.

“Can you marry me,” a fourth admirer asked.

Mathilde has shared several smoking-hot photos on social media lately. Just on March 26, the stunner sent fans into a frenzy after she posted a snap in which she rocked a skintight white top and undone jeans that flaunted her killer curves, per The Inquisitr.