Kelsey Wells Shows Off Fit Figure In Teal Sports Bra & Matching Skintight Leggings

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her revealing activewear.

On Thursday, March 26, fitness trainer Kelsey Wells uploaded a sizzling snap on Instagram for her 2.8 million followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing photo, taken with Kelsey’s smartphone, shows the founder of the PWR program standing on a wood floor in front of a full-length mirror. Windows overlooking gorgeous green foliage can be seen in the background. The brunette bombshell struck a powerful pose by arching her back and bending one of her knees. She tilted her head and looked at her phone screen, as she snapped the selfie.

The 29-year-old showed off her toned figure in a teal sports bra and a pair of matching, high-rise leggings with mesh paneling that left little to the imagination. The skintight activewear showcased her incredible curves and washboard abs. Kelsey finished off the sporty look with a white Apple Watch and multicolored tennis shoes.

For the photo, the mother-of-one pulled back her long locks in a sleek top knot bun. She opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured sculpted eyebrows, glowing highlighter, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the coronavirus pandemic. She asked her fans the location of where they reside and the amount of time that they had been quarantining. Kelsey proceeded to implore those who do not need to leave their property to remain inside their homes. She then applauded female essential workers.

Many of Kelsey’s followers quickly flooded the post’s comments section to answer her question.

“I’m in Maryland, I’m a teacher and I’ve been home since March 13th! We are now teaching online and won’t go back until the end of April,” wrote one commenter.

“I live in Scotland and I’m an emergency service worker so I can’t stay at home. I can’t wait for this to be over so I can visit my parents and give them the biggest hug,” added another follower.

“Los Angeles. Staying home when I am not seeing emergency cases. Thank you for staying home. Stay safe,” wrote a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Texas, almost two weeks of working from home full-time [and] attempting to homeschool a first grader,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The digital influencer graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes since it was shared.