Fitness Model Gabby Allen Shows Off Killer Legs In Tiny Shorts As She Hangs Out Her Dog In Self-Quarantine

Gabby Allen showed off her incredible figure to her 1.1 million Instagram fans and followers on Thursday, March 26, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in a workout set.

The photo captured the British fitness model standing in her home while holding her black curly dog in her arms. In her caption, she stated that she was spending her quarantine with her “bae,” who is “very naughty,” referring to her pooch. Allen stood with her right leg a little bent while she propped the other to the side, in a way that showcased her muscular quads.

Allen sported a two-piece set in all-black that made her tanned skin glow. She rocked a pair of tiny shorts that sat right above her navel, hugging her toned midsection and leaving her upper abs on display. The shorts sat high on her thighs, baring her shapely legs.

The blond bombshell — who is also famous in the U.K. for participating in the reality show Love Island— paired her revealing shorts with a matching bralette. The top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders, and a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, displaying a bit of her cleavage. The model didn’t include a tag to reveal where her outfit was from.

Allen faced the camera as she smiled brightly for the picture. She wore her hair partially pulled up in an interesting knotted bun at the top. The bottom part of her hair was left undone. Allen wore neutral-colored makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, including a brown smoky shadow effect that made her baby blue eyes pop.

In her caption, Allen invited her fans to join her every morning on her live at 10 a.m. for a online workout session, which is good way to stay active these days of confinement.

The photo garnered more than 21,700 likes and upwards of 120 comments, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to thank Allen for her motivation and to shower her with compliments.

“You’re gorgeous Gabby and such an amazing person. You’re so inspiring to me and have made such an impact on my life and I love you so much beauty xx,” one user raved.

“You both look beautiful!” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a pink double heart emoji.

“Beautiful both inside and out Gabby youre our inspiration during this very tuff time THANKYOU,” a third fan chimed in, adding a praying hands emoji at the end of the reply.