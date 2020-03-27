Paula Manzanal Flaunts Cleavage & Perky Booty In Sexy Bikini

Former Miss Peru Paula Manzanal kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that saw her looking fabulous while flaunting her incredible figure in a sexy bikini.

Paula’s post consisted of two pictures that showed her on a beach in the swimsuit. The update was tagged in Barcelona, Span. It was a bright sunny, day. She mentioned in the comments that the snapshots were taken before the country went into lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beauty’s swimsuit was made from a black and white pint fabric. The top looked like it might have a bit too tight for her chest, as the low-cut neckline pressed on her breasts and squeezed her cleavage. The top also featured a gold detail just below her breasts that drew the eye to her bosom. The thong bottoms had a mid-rise waist that accentuated her feminine curves.

The first snap captured Paula from a side view, giving her fans a nice look at her bustline and the curve of her perky booty. She stood with one hip cocked to the side, highlighting not only her derrière but her flat abs. She stood with one palm on her thigh, flaunting her toned legs. She gave the camera a sultry look as the ends of her long, sleek hair skimmed the top of her rear end.

In the second snapshot, Paula showed off her front side in the two piece. She looked to the side while she stood with her hands on her hips, showcasing her chiseled abs and curvy hips.

Paula wore a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a light pink shade on her lush lips.

In the caption, she wrote that the bikini came from online retailer Shein.

The post was an instant hit, racking up more than 11,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it. Hundreds of followers flocked to the comments section to compliment her on the titillating pictures.

“Amazing girl and amazing body,” one fan wrote.

“You always looking like a snack I swear it’s almost criminal,” joked a second admirer.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” a third fan told her.

“You make my quarantine much better,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Paula has a body that was made for bikinis, and she doesn’t seem to mind showing off in an array of skimpy outfits. Not too long ago, she gave her fans an eyeful when she showcased her figure in a sexy cutout swimsuit.