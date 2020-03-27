Avital Cohen Rocks Sexy Lingerie While Reading A Magazine In Bed

Israeli fitness model Avital Cohen is once again flaunting her insane body on Instagram, and followers can’t seem to get enough of her latest update. On Friday, the Mediterranean beauty took a break from her usual workout videos to share a seductive lingerie snap, thrilling fans with her killer curves.

The sizzling brunette slayed in a sexy black two-piece set from Fashion Nova, flashing plenty of skin and putting her deep cleavage on display. The flirty ensemble was comprised of elegant satin briefs and a chic demi bra that looked flattering on her shapely chest. The bra was adorned with a stylish lace overlay that traced the contour of its triangular cups, adding texture and sophistication to the number. A delicate scalloped lace trim decorated the bottom of the piece, luring the gaze to her chiseled midriff.

Avital showed off the enticing look as she curled up in bed with a magazine. The babe was lounging on the side and showed off her sculpted abs, getting cozy on her pillow and prompting up her head with the her hand. She bent her knee and raised her leg, offering a great view of her curvy thigh. The provocative posture teased the bombshell’s round posterior, as did her sleek bottoms, which were coquettishly pulled up over her hip.

Avital accessorized with a fashionable pair of reading glasses, which featured clear cat-eye frames. She refined her look with sparkling silver jewelry, rocking massive hoop earrings and a bangle bracelet. A subtle necklace adorned her decolletage, calling even further attention to her busty assets.

Her makeup was also on point, and included thick dark eyeliner and a glossy lipstick. Avital used mascara to highlight her curled, long lashes and sported flawlessly defined eyebrows. The stunner wore her raven tresses down and brushed over her pillow. She completed her look with a nude manicure, showing off her nails as she grazed her hip with her hand.

The hottie was snapped in a simple, white interior that kept the focus on her incredible curves. The background consisted of a narrow bedside window, plain white walls that matched her crisp bedsheets, a light-gray comforter, and a mesh lamp hanging down from the ceiling.

In her caption, Avital reminded followers to stay safe and remain indoors, adding a “#coronatime” hashtag. The photo succeeded in getting fans’ attention, racking up nearly 25,000 likes and a little shy of 920 comments in the first two hours of going live.

“Damn I want to be that magazine,” quipped one Instagrammer, adding three fire emoji.

“You look like a hot teacher!! [laughing and raising-hands emoji] Can I be in your class??” read a second message, which ended with a thinking-face emoji.

“GORGEOUS BEYOND COMPARE,” a third follower wrote in all caps, leaving a pair of heart-eyes emoji for the brunette beauty.

“So BEAUTIFUL and seductive. Love it… Happy friday [sic] take care of yourself and STAY HEALTHY goddess,” penned a fourth fan, who offered Avital a rose via emoji.