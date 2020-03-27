Jennifer Auada Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Selfie

Brazilian model Jennifer Auada treated her 658,000 Instagram followers to a brand-new sultry snapshot. The new update, posted on March 25, saw the 23-year-old wearing a skimpy string bikini from Oh Polly Swim, posing for a mirror selfie.

In the Instagram pic, Jennifer stood in front of a full-body mirror, popping her left hip to the side as she looked at her phone’s screen while taking the selfie. She was seen tugging at her bikini bottoms, pulling it down, nearly showing her privates to viewers.

The brunette beauty took to the popular photo-sharing app to share a sizzling hot snapshot of herself in the neon pink bikini that highlighted her killer figure. The bikini top had padded triangle-style cups that barely contained her ample assets and a deep neckline that exposed her voluptuous cleavage.

She paired the top with matching high-waisted bikini bottoms, held by narrow straps tied on the sides of her curvy hips. Although she did not show some back detail, the bottoms were actually a thong. The neon color of the swimsuit complemented her flawlessly bronzed skin.

A quick look at the brand’s website showed that this particular two-piece called the “High On you” bikini set, are sold separately. The bikini top and bottoms retail for $24.04 each.

Jennifer wore her long, dark hair down and straight, hanging over her back, her bangs framing her face. She wore a minimal makeup application that included sculpted brows, several coats of mascara, bronzer, a hint of pink blush, and a plum-colored lip stain.

In the caption of the post, the model tagged the U.K.-based brand, Oh Polly and its sister account, Oh Polly Swim.

Within over a day of going live on the social media platform, the snap has racked up almost 60,000 likes and over 750 comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned body. A few admirers were left speechless over the sheer display of skin and opted to drop their choice of emoji instead.

“Take care. At home in Paris since 10 days ago, but I feel better now when I see your pics!” one of her fans commented on the post.

“I love the tan lines! They’re very sexy! You look so hot in that bikini. Greetings from Germany. Keep safe always,” an admirer gushed.

“Positive energy and beauty in these hard moments. You are looking so good!” a third social media user chimed in, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Body and tan goals,” added a fourth Instagram follower.