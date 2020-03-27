‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap: Jack Breaks Down

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, March 27 reveals that Victoria collapses, and Nick rushes her to the hospital while Victor leaves town. Plus, Jack reaches out to Jill after the family reads Dina’s regrets, and Adam decides on his path forward.

At Society, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) discussed his trip to Kansas. Nikki realized that her husband was up to something, but he insisted that he needed to oversee the work on Hope’s farm himself. Even though she pushed Victor to tell her what changed when Adam (Mark Grossman) visited, Victor downplayed the whole thing, and then he left for Kansas.

Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) called Adam (Mark Grossman) and relayed that the coroner acted cagey when she inquired about her father’s death. They both agreed that Victor had something to do with it. However, Alyssa noted that if they are correct, then her father killed for money while Adam’s killed out of love. Later, Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discussed the situation, and Chelsea vowed to support Adam either way after he admitted if he is wrong, it will start a war. They enjoyed some adult time, and after it was over, Adam announced he’d arrived at a decision — he planned to move full speed ahead with the investigation.

The Abbotts got frustrated trying to figure out what Dina (Marla Adams) wants. Dina asked Jack (Peter Bergman) where she was and if she could see Mamie. While Dina took a nap, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) worried that they would never know what was in Dina’s heart. However, Traci (Beth Maitland) produced an envelope with Dina’s funeral wishes. Plus, their mother had also written down things she wanted her family to know, like how proud she was of them. Jack abruptly said he had to leave. Then, at Society, Jill (Jess Walton) snarked with Nikki for a bit, and Jack arrived. He told Jill that he’d thought of her when he needed a friend.

At Chancellor Media, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) clashed over plans because Billy wanted a big party while Lily wanted to get some clients first. Jill showed up, and before she left, she urged Billy to check on Jack. However, Billy wasn’t too thrilled with his mother’s pushing. After Jill went, Lily reminded Billy to appreciate the fact that one of his parents was still living. Billy reassured Lily that Neil (Kristoff St. John) would be proud of her. Then talk turned to Lily dating somebody, but she said it probably wouldn’t survive long distance, so Billy offered to be her wingman if she needed to find somebody new.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) went to the Ranch to ask Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for some guidance on a decision about Newman. Instead of helping, Victoria stunned Nick by saying she didn’t care and didn’t think she would ever care again. She said that she felt lost, and the clutched her chest and collapsed. Nick got Victoria to the hospital and updated Nikki that they were running tests on his sister. Nikki called Billy to tell him about Victoria because of their kids.