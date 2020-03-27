Khloe Kardashian Watched ‘KUWTK’ With Ex Tristan Thompson While They’re Under Quarantine

Khloe Kardashian says that her self-quarantine with ex Tristan Thompson recently became a little uncomfortable.

The Inquisitr recently reported that True Thompson’s parents have been spending more time together now that they’re self-isolating due to the coronavirus outbreak. Kardashian gave some insight into their time together on her Twitter page. She shared on Thursday that Thompson was with her while she was watching and live-tweeting the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The NBA star was discussed during various scenes of the premiere, and the sisters were able to express their true thoughts about him. Kardashian tweeted that she was happy her ex could see her family’s true colors, which they expressed when he wasn’t present on the show.

“I love that Tristan is watching this premiere with me and he is now seeing what they say when he’s not around lol AWKWARD!! #KUWTK,” Kardashian wrote.

Although she continued to write several tweets regarding the show, Kardashian’s fans weren’t letting her off the hook. They replied to her tweet with many comments about the exes’ new dynamic with one another.

“Is Jordyn watching it with you guys too!! How exciting!” one commenter joked, referring to Thompson’s cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

“Soooo like y’all a thing again?” another fan asked, followed by a heart emoji.

While Kardashian received some negative comments about continuing to spend time with her ex, she also received praise for her ability to co-parent with Thompson. Many of the Revenge Body star’s fans admired her willingness to build a friendship with her baby daddy. Others even said that co-parenting has been a struggle for them in their own relationships. In a separate post on Twitter, Kardashian expressed how much she admires parents who are able to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their child.

“Let me just give around of applause for all the healthy coparenting is out there #KUWTK. THIS S**T IS HARD BUT SO REWARDING,” Kardashian tweeted.

Although Kardashian remains adamant that reuniting with her ex under the same roof is strictly for True, Thompson has tried to win her back with several gestures. Hollywood Life reports that Thompson has added several photos of Kardashian on his timeline. Most recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers player shouted out his ex after she won for Best Reality Star at the E! People’s Choice Awards. He gushed over how proud he was of his ex after posting her red carpet look. The shout out was one of many times he has gushed over Kardashian on social media.